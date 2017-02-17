Former Maryborough Chronicle editor dies in hospital

ANDY Anderson was editor of the Maryborough Chronicle for 13 years, but first and foremost he was a husband and father.



The 91-year-old passed peacefully at Buderim Private Hospital yesterday morning and his son Steve said he would be greatly missed.



"He was a great father to me and my brother Clint," he said.



Steve said his father had made many sacrifices for his family while he was growing up and he had enjoyed working alongside him at the Chronicle.



Steve was a compositor and when he used to work Sunday nights, his dad would often pop in with a warm plate from the Sunday night roast to make sure his son didn't miss out.



"Dad used to bring me a big plate of baked dinner," he said.



"The other blokes would be there with their sandwiches and Dad would spoil me."



Steve said his father started as editor when he was about 15 years old.



"He was a very good editor," he said, adding that his dad was well known for speaking his mind.



His father also had a lot of compassion for others and was involved in helping those who attended Alcoholics Anonymous.



Steve said his dad enjoyed helping the community.



Andy was editor of the Chronicle from 1973 until he retired in 1986.



"My brother Clint and I are very proud to call him our dad."



His first wife, Joy, died in 2013.



Andy is survived by his wife Beryle and his sons.



He and Beryle moved to the Sunshine Coast after he retired.



Nancy Bates, who worked as a senior sub-editor and chief of staff during Mr Anderson's years "in the chair", said he was a gregarious editor who became involved in numerous community organisations.



"He was well liked and had the courage to make a strong stand when he had his teeth into something," she said.



"In days when so much was brushed under the carpet he was disarmingly honest about his previous battles with alcohol and held fast to his weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.



"He was open to progressive ideas and innovation.



"At nights when I was sub-editing his office became an improvised crèche - I took both my children to work with me when they were babies.



"He was a fine boss and a good friend."

