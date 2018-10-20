Former Man U player set to coach on at Gympie United in 2019

LOCKED IN: Kyle Nix will return to coach the Gympie United Gladiators Divison 1 men's side next season.

SOCCER: English soccer star and former Manchester United youth player Kyle Nix will coach the Gympie United Gladiators next year for a second straight season as the club looks to make more big strides in 2019.

Nix's extension came as part of Thursday night's official club-wide staffing announcement for the upcoming season, in which all junior and senior Gympie squads will compete against high-quality opponents in the Sunshine Coast Football league for the first time.

Football Gympie United - Kyle Nix Coach LEEROY TODD

Football Gympie president Joel Albion said the club was excited to be bringing back a coach of Nix's calibre for next year's campaign.

"To have someone of his background and quality as head coach is huge for the club,” Albion said.

"The players are certainly keen to have someone like Kyle as coach because they know what he's done and where he's been, and Kyle himself has played under some of the best coaches in the world.

"There will be a lot for the boys to build on next year, they finished this season strong and had a couple of great wins toward the back end, so there's a bit of momentum there going into next season.”

Nix's men, led by consistent on-field performances from striker Jayden Davey and midfielder Billy Bayldon, ended the 2018 McDonald's Premier Men season on a high note with wins over Coolum and Beerwah Glasshouse, as well as a 2-2 draw with the fifth-placed Buderim Wanderers.

Phil Dickenson, who coached the under-15 Gladiators to the SCF premiership last month, will take on the role of Division 2 men's coach alongside Greg McDermott.

Albion said Dickenson's success with the juniors had drawn the praise of both Nix and returning director of coaching, Justin Kilshaw.

Albion himself will serve as the Division 2 ladies coach next season, and SCF premier men's Player of the Year Adam Cross will lead the Division 1 side.