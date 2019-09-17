Menu
Darren Hallesy
Crime

Former jockey arranged for his ute to be stolen, set alight

Mikayla Haupt
by
17th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
A MAN who arranged for his ute to be stolen and set ablaze has avoided serving time behind bars.

Appearing before Judge William Everson in the Bundaberg District Court last week, 31-year-old Owen Lawrence Turpin, was granted immediate parole after pleading guilty to one count of arson and one count of attempted fraud.

The court was told that Turpin bought an Isuzu D-Max utility in 2015 and insured it for $54,000.

Then, on the evening of May 6, 2016, he arranged for it to be stolen and then destroyed by fire in order to defraud his insurer.

He was 28 at the time of the offence.

Judge Everson said the plan was carried out but police were suspicious Turpin had given them a false version of events.

Educated until Year 10, the court heard that Turpin worked into his 20s as a jockey before he sustained a serious injury which put an end to this career.

" … you have serious mental health issues and as a consequence you have been subject to a number of involuntary treatment (orders) and most recently you were in an involuntary admission to the Bundaberg Mental Health Unit," Judge Everson said.

"You are now currently on a forensic order.

"This is because you have been diagnosed as suffering from a schizoaffective disorder and an acquired brain injury.
"It appears that you were quite unwell at the time of these offences."

Taking into account Turpin's plea of guilty, Judge Everson convicted and sentenced Turpin to 18 months imprisonment for the first count and 12 months for count two, to be served concurrently.

He ordered Turpin be eligible for immediate parole.

