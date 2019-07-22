Former hairdresser in $28k Gympie region stolen goods case

A hairdresser has been given a suspended jail sentence in Gympie Magistrates Court.

A hairdresser has been given a suspended jail sentence in Gympie Magistrates Court. Patrick Woods

FORMER Pomona hairdresser Edwina-Nellie Maree Kolet Schumacher will have to obey the law for two years, if she is to avoid jail over her connection to a $28,000 stolen property case.

She pleaded guilty to possessing tainted property when she appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court was told Schumacher, 29, now of Gympie, and her partner, Steven Zen Shootingstar, were arrested at Monkland. Drugs found prompted a police raid on their home, a makeshift campsite of a tent, caravan and vehicles at Tuchekoi.

There, police found items valued at $28,796, stolen from a Federal home in a major burglary last year. The items included cutlery, crockery, kitchen appliances, furniture, fixtures, cleaning products, a washing machine, hand and power tools, bedding, computers, televisions and decorative items, police told the court.

Schumacher's solicitor said Schumacher had been led astray by her partner and had been trying to look after her three children and his teenage son.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan ordered two year's probation with drug testing and sentenced her to nine months jail, suspended for two years.