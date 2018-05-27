Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education Minister Grace Grace with Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert and Sian Burrows.
Education Minister Grace Grace with Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert and Sian Burrows. Stuart Quinn
News

Former Gympie teacher shreds QTAC's 'dumbing down' of Qld

by Letter to the Editor by Merv Welch
27th May 2018 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Letters to the Editor

SHAME on Education Minister Grace Grace, the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre and whoever else was involved in the "dumbing down " of the tertiary entrance requirements by not insisting that students be proficient in English.

Not only is English the national language- the language in which the majority of Australians communicate - it is the language in which the content of all other disciplines is expressed.

So it follows that if a student is incompetent in English he or she will have difficulty processing and expressing the content of other areas of study.

For years now universities have had to run remedial courses for students struggling with their study programs because of their shortcomings in English.

Will there now be a massive proliferation of remedial English courses, or will they simply be abandoned in the face of a tidal wave of language incompetence?

Imagine the imminent nightmare for university teachers and examiners and the eventual problems for employers, clients and patients of "graduates " who cannot use English effectively.

Whatever happened to the notion of Queensland being the "Smart State”?

This decision degrades Queensland education in the national context . It should be reversed forthwith.

Merv Welch,

The Palms

grace grace gympie education letters letters to editor qtac
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    THE END? Youth theatre group looks to the final curtain

    THE END? Youth theatre group looks to the final curtain

    News Gympie amateur theatre stalwart says the end is nigh for the Zodiac Players after 47 years, but his view may not be unanimous

    • 27th May 2018 11:27 AM
    MOVING ON: Beloved Widgee business up for sale

    premium_icon MOVING ON: Beloved Widgee business up for sale

    News Peter & Karen Alexander acquired the store just over four years ago.

    SURPRISE: There's a snake in my laundry!

    SURPRISE: There's a snake in my laundry!

    Pets & Animals Be sure to check through your washing, people of Gympie.

    UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after Highway crash near Gympie

    UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after Highway crash near Gympie

    News The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

    Local Partners