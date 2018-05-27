Former Gympie teacher shreds QTAC's 'dumbing down' of Qld

Letters to the Editor

SHAME on Education Minister Grace Grace, the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre and whoever else was involved in the "dumbing down " of the tertiary entrance requirements by not insisting that students be proficient in English.

Not only is English the national language- the language in which the majority of Australians communicate - it is the language in which the content of all other disciplines is expressed.

So it follows that if a student is incompetent in English he or she will have difficulty processing and expressing the content of other areas of study.

For years now universities have had to run remedial courses for students struggling with their study programs because of their shortcomings in English.

Will there now be a massive proliferation of remedial English courses, or will they simply be abandoned in the face of a tidal wave of language incompetence?

Imagine the imminent nightmare for university teachers and examiners and the eventual problems for employers, clients and patients of "graduates " who cannot use English effectively.

Whatever happened to the notion of Queensland being the "Smart State”?

This decision degrades Queensland education in the national context . It should be reversed forthwith.

Merv Welch,

The Palms