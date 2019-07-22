Menu
Former Brisbane teacher Peter Matthew Malone arrives at the District Court in Brisbane.
Former Gympie man jailed twice over sex assault on students

by Aaron Bunch
22nd Jul 2019 2:10 PM
A FORMER Queensland schoolteacher who grew up in Gympie has been jailed for indecently touching students in his classroom while grading their work.

Peter Matthew Malone, 65, was reported by brisbanetimes.com as having pleaded guilty in a Brisbane District Court to 13 counts of indecent treatment of children under his care and two counts of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child.

The offending occurred at two Queensland schools between 1992 and 2002 and was Malone's second conviction for indecently dealing with children, brisbanetimes.com reported.

"Crown prosecutor Russell Hood said Malone's sexualised touching often occurred after his victims were called to their teacher's desk under the pretext of checking their school work,” it said.

"In a classroom full of children, he then slid his hands under the victim's clothing.

"There were four victims, the youngest was eight years. The oldest was 14.

"Mr Hood said Malone had systematically and cynically abused his position of trust over many years and should be sentenced as a paedophile.

"One victim, who could not be identified, told the court Malone's abuse destroyed her relationship with her father, her sole carer,” brisbanetimes.com reported.

"I couldn't bear to live with an older male who had similar physical characteristics as the defendant,” she said while reading her victim impact statement.

"Even though he was my father I looked at him in a totally different way than most girls should look at their own dad.”

The woman said Malone's actions caused her to flee her family home in fear and ultimately resulted in drug addiction.

Former Brisbane teacher Peter Matthew Malone arrives at the District Court in Brisbane on Thursday.
Outside of court, the woman urged other victims not to be afraid and to come forward to police.

Brisbane District Court Judge Julie Dick said Malone's offending was a gross breach of trust.

"These types of offences have serious effects on complainants ... (and) they have this ripple effect that goes out,” she said.

Malone was sentenced to four years in prison, suspended after 12 months.

- Aaron Bunch of brisbanetimes.com

