Subscribe
Gympie State High School
Gympie State High School Scott Kovacevic
News

Former Gympie High student's debut album rockets to No. 1

Shelley Strachan
by
11th Jul 2019 12:29 PM
GYMPIE'S Emma Beau has notched up another milestone, with her debut album soaring to No.1 on the charts a fortnight after its release.

The singer/songwriter's locally-inspired single Wild Heart, which is featured as the album's first track, won the Country Award at this year's Queensland Music Awards in March.

Produced independently at the famous Love Hz Studios in Sydney, the self-titled album rocketed quickly to No. 1 on the Australian Independent Artist Record Chart, and Number 4 on the ARIA Australian Country Music Chart.

It is the only independent album in the top four ARIA chart, in the company of country music legends Keith Urban, Lee Kernaghan, Luke Combs and Morgan Evans.

Emma Beau
A former Gympie High student and Tamworth Golden Fiddle winner, Beau has worked hard to perfect her own unique blend of folk and country, with a commitment to the music industry that has seen her perform alongside some of the biggest names in the business.

After a recent stint playing fiddle for two-time Grammy Award winner Jim Lauderdale at the CMC Rocks Festival at Ipswich, she will be performing daily at the Brisbane Ekka in August and is booked to play two shows at this year's Gympie Muster.

CHART TOPPER: Gympie's Emma Beau's debut album has rocketed to No. 1.
In previous years, Beau has performed as a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist on Kasey Chambers "Bittersweet Tour”, Shane Nicolson's "Hell Breaks Loose” tour, and the "Six Is Enough” and "Rock Revolution” tours alongside her mentor and friend, the late Jon English.

Her songs have now been played on high rotation on triple J Unearthed and 4ZZZ.

She has also performed on Network Ten's Toasted TV and CMC.

COUNTRY MUSIC WINNER: Gympie singer songwriter Emma Beau won the country music category award at the Queensland Music Awards
The breadth and depth of these work experiences has now brought wider recognition for the singer's work, both across Australia and around the world.

Wild Heart was selected earlier in the year as "pick of the week” by American Country Music Station Ditty TV, while Beau's catchy 2017 single Keep your Light On gained wide air play on ABC Radio.

Every one of the 11 songs on the new album is Beau's own composition, except for one classic cover track The House of the Rising Sun, which she included in honour of Jon English.

The Emma Beau album is out now to buy and stream.

Gympie Times

