Former Gympie High student Gympie newest entrepreneur

IT WAS always Codie Winston's dream to own her own salon, and now, that dream has come true.

Born and bred in Gympie, the 22-year-old has just opened her salon Codie & Crew Hair and Beauty on Tozer St, next to The Gympie Jungle.

Before she'd even left school, Ms Winston knew she wanted to be a hairdresser and started a school based apprenticeship in Year 11.

During her schooling years, she attended Victory College and Gympie State High School.

Ms Winston chose a modern style for the salon and enlisted the work of friends with trade qualifications to help bring it all together.

"I have some builder friends and one of my girlfriends is a sparkie and she installed the hot water system,” she said.

Her interactions with her clients has led to her making lots of friends, and this social aspect of the job is something the young entrepreneur particularly enjoys.

"I like making them feel good about themselves. A lot of my friends started as clients,” she said.

She also likes the team of women working with her.

"We're a really close team. We work well together. The atmosphere here is really good.”

When asked if she was living the dream, Ms Winston had only three words to say.

"I guess so.”

Her new salon has five chairs; one for each of her staff, including an apprentice, where Ms Winston uses vegan products from Dehrenzo and does styles, cuts, colours and facial waxing on men, women and children.

Codie & Crew is open Monday to Saturday, with late appointments available on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Codie & Crew Hair and Beauty is on Facebook and Instagram and appointments can be made through Messenger or by calling 0458 366 813.