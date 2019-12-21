Former Gympie driver says track should not disappoint for summer slam

MOTORSPORT: The Masondale Super Sedan Gympie Gold Summer Slam next Thursday and Friday will be the first proper run in the new car for driver Sam Roza.

Roza, currently living in Caboolture, started his career on Gympie’s Corbet’s Group Mothar Mountain Speedway in the junior sedans.

“I started racing juniors in 2008 and won my first ever feature race in Gympie,” he said.

“It is the closest track to home since we do not have one in Caboolture, so Gympie is it.”

Despite his local knowledge, there is plenty of experienced drivers on the track that can challenge him.

Sam Roza competing in the Super Sedans at the Rockhampton Speedway on Saturday evening. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

“Most drivers that are coming have raced here as much as I have. There are plenty of cars and hopefully they get a good crowd to see the meet.”

There are 24 to 25 drivers competing for the 2019 summer slam title and the Gympie track should not disappoint racegoers.

“Gympie is not an easy track to get around when you start but once you get it, it is enjoyable,” he said.

Speedway - Sam Roza

“It is different, it is the most unique track in Australia. It has a hairpin and up and down hill. It is not as simple as just going around in a circle, it is much more evolved.”

Thursday’s support races will be production sedans, street stocks and junior sedans.

Friday features the modlites and national 4’s.

Super sedans will race three rounds of heats and a final both nights, with presentations following both nights.

The pits will be open to the public during the interval break each night.