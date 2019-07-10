Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Gympie Devil puts NRL dream on hold.
Former Gympie Devil puts NRL dream on hold. Trevor Veale
News

Former Gympie Devils player puts NRL dream on back burner

Rebecca Singh
by
10th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Gympie Devils player Jack Morris is putting footy on the back burner after his five-year contract with the Parramatta Eels ended last year.

This season, the 23-year-old has been playing for the Cabramatta Two Blues in the Ron Massey Cup, which is the top level of rugby league in New South Wales.

"I signed with the Cabramatta Two Blues which are a feeder club for the Bulldogs,” he said.

"I'm taking footy less seriously now and have been focusing on my building apprenticeship.”

Gympie Devils former player Jack Morris
Gympie Devils former player Jack Morris

Despite being confident in his choice, it was not an easy decision to put his NRL dream on the back burner.

"It was hard to do that. I have been trying to crack it (the NRL) for the last five years,” he said. "I see people try and crack it until they are 26/27 and they they have nothing to fall back on.

"I bit the bullet to make it less of a priority. It was a tough call but I thought there is more to life than footy.”

Morris was part of the NSW Pioneers' winning side which beat the Queensland Rangers 28-18 last month.

READ MORE:

- 'I thought I was going to get over, this can't be happening'

- Pearce bags 5 award at Confraternity Carnival

As a proud Queenslander, it was an adjustment for Morris wearing the Blues' jersey.

"It was so weird to throw on the jersey,” he said. "We had good coaches and they drilled it into us that they (Queensland) were the enemy. I didn't like Queensland much during that game.”

Morris said he would like to return to the Sunshine State but, for the moment, was happy living in Sydney.

"I always keep up top date with what's happening with the Devils through their Facebook page,” he said.

"I dare say I'll move to Queensland down the track but for the moment I'm here and there are good job opportunities as well.”

gympie devils rugby league club gympie sport nrl nrl debut nsw pioneers queensland rangers
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Heated' Gympie woman pulled a knife on frightened partner

    premium_icon 'Heated' Gympie woman pulled a knife on frightened partner

    News 'Jail is no place for you', warns magistrate.

    'Not good enough' - Pet owners need to be more responsible

    premium_icon 'Not good enough' - Pet owners need to be more responsible

    News Pet owners in the region need to take responsibility for their pets.

    Insurer warns Gympie in wake of 'unprecedented' storm claims

    premium_icon Insurer warns Gympie in wake of 'unprecedented' storm claims

    News The focus is 'well and truly on Gympie', warns the RACQ

    Two Gympie cold cases that have stumped police for years

    premium_icon Two Gympie cold cases that have stumped police for years

    News Mystery still surrounds these two cold cases in Gympie.