Former Gympie deputy mayor recounts her first game of women's footy

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 18: Emma Zielke of the Lions is congratulated by team mates after kicking a goal during the Women's AFL round three match between the Brisbane Lions and the Collingwood Magpies at South Pine Sports Complex on February 18, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/AFL Media/Getty Images)

Letter to the editor:

I LIVED in Darwin from 1951-1954 and was a public servant with the Department of Works and Housing.

Darwin was a very primitive town in those days and whole streets of housing were being built as the town had been bombed out in World War 2 . Our working premises were igloo huts which had been built for the armed forces posted to Darwin during the war period. Certainly no air-conditioning was provided.

During my time there someone decided that the girls from the government department would play "football” against the part-aboriginal girls.

Our opposition consisted of very fit girls who had probably kicked a ball around with their friends, and we white departmental girls were not up to scratch with physical activities, especially football.

Consequently, we were flattened and beaten and both teams had a laugh about ourselves. There was no black and white thing between the players in those days.

No one complained about fair play as it was an expected code of behaviour. Life had better boundaries then and we had manners to uphold. Also no one was interested in another person's sexual preference and gender issues as they seem to be today.

All I remember about the game was that I ran my heart out from one end of the field to the other and I was no match with my counter-part. I don't think I got anywhere near the ball and It was so hot I thought I would surely die. We didn 't repeat the experience. Perhaps we were the first all girl teams to play football?

JULIA LAWRENCE O.A.M.