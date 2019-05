ASSAULT CHARGES: A Former Gympie dentist Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod did not appear at the Gympie Magistrate's Court yesterday, but was represented by his solicitor. He faces nine common assault charges.

ASSAULT CHARGES: A Former Gympie dentist Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod did not appear at the Gympie Magistrate's Court yesterday, but was represented by his solicitor. He faces nine common assault charges. Patrick Woods

A FORMER Gympie Dentist will face the Gympie Magistrate's Court in August charged with five counts of common assault alleged to have occurred at a home in the Gympie region.

Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod, 38, did not appear in court yesterday, but was represented by his solicitor.

In addition, he faces four charges of common assault (Domestic Violence Offence).

The case was adjourned to August 5.