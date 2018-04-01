Former Gympie 'Chappy' off to spread hope.

CHANGING SHIRTS: Former James Nash State High School chaplain Kylie Read will be working full-time for the local charity she co-founded, Hope Reins.

CHANGING SHIRTS: Former James Nash State High School chaplain Kylie Read will be working full-time for the local charity she co-founded, Hope Reins. Contributed

KYLIE Read is hanging up her hat after 13 years as school chaplain at James Nash High School.

The co-founder of Hope Reins is moving to work full-time at the charity.

"It is a big faith step” she acknowledges, "because I have to grow the support to pay me.”

Hope Reins is a solely donor funded organisation in Gympie using horses to bring healing and hope into people's lives.

Kylie has loved being a school chaplain but the growth and demands of Hope Reins have increased to such an extent that it is difficult to do both.

"I have loved walking shoulder to shoulder with young people in their journey of life. I can be replaced as a school chaplain, but I can't be replaced at Hope Reins.

"At Hope Reins I will continue to support young people, it will just be in a different capacity,” she said.

Kylie has worked hard in her role as school chaplain to support staff, students and families in the James Nash School community.

SU QLD chaplains, or "chappies”, provide spiritual and emotional support to school communities.

They are in the prevention and support business: helping students find a better way to deal with issues ranging from family breakdown and loneliness, to drug abuse, depression and anxiety.

They provide a listening ear and a caring presence for children and young people in crisis, and those who just need a friend.

They also provide support for staff and parents in school communities.

Kylie moves into her new path with gusto and a smile.

It is her laugh and her smile that are her trademark.

Wearing a different shirt won't change that.

At Hope Reins she will be starting a new group to build confidence in women called Brave On.

It's a new venture which Kylie will give her all to.

"Building relationships with people and loving them is what I am called to do,” she says. "The horses will help me to achieve it.”