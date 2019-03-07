Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julie Bishop is not giving anything away as to her plans after politics. Speaking at an International Women’s Day.
Julie Bishop is not giving anything away as to her plans after politics. Speaking at an International Women’s Day.
Politics

Julie Bishop’s side steps speculation on future role

by Lydia Pedrana
7th Mar 2019 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Julie Bishop is not giving anything away as to her plans after politics.

Speaking at an International Women's Day event for the Body Shop, the former Foreign Minister Bishop acknowledged that many were speculating about her taking on an international ambassadorial role.

She then stated she was "already an ambassador" for both Ocean Respect Racing, which advocates women excelling in sport, and Witchery's White Shirt campaign, which helps raise funds for research into ovarian cancer detection tests.

Bishop also revealed she had "always secretly wanted to become foreign minister," but she never made it known because "in politics, it's frowned upon to wear your ambition on your sleeve".

The Liberal MP also urged VIP guests to vote more women into politics.

To achieve more gender equality, she said it's not about fulfilling quotas or targets but "changing attitudes".

Ms Bishop was honest when she reflected on her time as Australian Foreign Minister.

"It was the most challenging five years of my life but I wouldn't change any of it," she said.

"It was an absolute honour to represent Australia on the world stage."

editors picks foreign minister julie bishop new role politics

Top Stories

    Sign up for Kayo plus online access in footy’s No.1 deal

    Sign up for Kayo plus online access in footy’s No.1 deal

    News YOU'LL never miss a moment of the NRL season with our best ever subscription deal for sports lovers. Get Kayo streaming service and online access in one deal.

    • 7th Mar 2019 3:57 PM
    8 men convicted in Gympie court of drink or drug driving

    premium_icon 8 men convicted in Gympie court of drink or drug driving

    News These offenders pleaded guilty in Gympie's Magistrates Court

    • 7th Mar 2019 3:07 PM
    St Pat's message to James Nash after 45-nil victory

    premium_icon St Pat's message to James Nash after 45-nil victory

    News 'If they play like this again they'll give Nash a hell of a game'

    • 7th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
    MAP: 68 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

    MAP: 68 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

    News Make sure you don't miss some of these open homes.

    • 7th Mar 2019 2:52 PM