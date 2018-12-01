Former Falcons coach has big plans for Gympie Devils

NEW DIRECTION: Gympie Devils new coach Michael Buckley (second from right) ready for the challenge of coaching the side next season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie Devils new coach is hoping to restore faith in the team and double the number of players for next season.

The injury stricken side recorded two wins this season and Michael Buckley admits the goal is to be competitive.

"The aim is to turn up, work hard for each other and let the results speak for themselves,” he said.

"If we can do that, we can be competitive. We want the people of Gympie to be proud of the Devils again and we want the supporters to come and cheer on their team.

"We have 25 which is a good sign but I want at least 45. That is what we need if we want a reserve grade team.”

The former coach of the Sunshine Coast Falcons under-20s side said he wanted to keep the players honest and accountable.

"One thing lacking is the dedication. Things get tough, you have to work harder and not walk away,” Buckley said.

"I went to a few of their games this year and they were competitive until half-time. The signs are there, they just have to train hard and they will reap the rewards.”

The addition of players in the forwards and halves position will boost the Devils outfit and make an impact.

"Front-rowers Clayton Dodt and Matt Moessinger are great footballers,” Buckley said.

"Clayton has been in the Storm (Melbourne) under-20s and Penrith (Panthers) systems and is a talented footballer.

"Matty is a hard front-rower. He has a good offload and works hard.

"Jake Harney will be our halfback and I am looking forward to coaching him.

"He is a dynamic footballer, if we can keep him on the path and uninjured.”

Buckley is impressed with the talent at the Devils and after about four session has seen improvements.

"They are raw and they need a skill up grade but there are plenty of eyes and ears open at training,” he said.

Devils train at Jack Stokes on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 6.30pm.

Interested players can phone 0400 719 954.