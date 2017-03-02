33°
News

Former deputy premier resigns from politics

Geoff Egan
| 2nd Mar 2017 3:13 PM
Former Deputy Premier Jeff Seeney has announced he will quit politics at the end of this term.
Former Deputy Premier Jeff Seeney has announced he will quit politics at the end of this term. Liam Kidston

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ANOTHER veteran LNP politician is retiring from politics.

Jeff Seeney announced in Parliament on Thursday afternoon he had decided not to contest the next election.

The Callide MP and former deputy premier said he planned to spend time with his grandchildren and seek new opportunities in the corporate sector.

He told parliament the expansion of Callide under the recently proposed redistribution made him decide it was time to retire.

"The expansion of the Callide electorate represented an appropriate time, I believe, to allow some of the capable young people in the area to take over," he said.

"I will not be seeking re-election at the next election."

Mr Seeney will join Lockyer Valley MP Ian Rickuss and Southern Downs MP and former party leader Lawrence Springborg in quitting politics at the end of this term.

In a statement, LNP leader Tim Nicholls said Mr Seeney had made a "colossal contribution" to Queensland politics.

"Sadly, Queensland will lose a great warrior, a gentle giant and a passionate advocate for regional and rural Queensland at the next State election," he said.

"Jeff and I have stood shoulder to shoulder and fought many battles together, none more so than fighting Labor's sale of Queensland Rail in 2010, a fight that took us into the early hours of the morning and saw a full use of Jeff's mastery of the Standing Orders of Parliament."

Mr Seeney paid tribute to Mr Nicholls in his speech, stating he disproved the saying "you can't have friends in politics".

The next state election is due to be held early next year but is expected to be held late this year.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  callide editors picks jeff seeney politics queensland politics retirement

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Former deputy premier resigns from politics

Former deputy premier resigns from politics

Former deputy premier Jeff Seeney announced he will be quitting politics after this term to seek new opportunities in the commercial sector

Education review will help close gap for Gympie youth

Leader of the Nationals Barnaby Joyce.

National review of education in Gympie region and others

Family and friends say sad farewell to Riley

FOREVER YOUNG: Nine-year-old Riley (his last name has not been published out of respect for his devastated mother) died in a tragic drowning accident at Tin Can Bay last month.

Private funeral held for young drowning victim

Want to get more pay rises? Start spending folks!

Spending in shops and restaurants will make the economy tick over

Local Partners

Family and friends say sad farewell to Riley

Private funeral held for young drowning victim

$2m cuts endanger Gympie's community legal aid

LEGAL HELP: Taylor St Community Legal Service has been providing legal help from the Gympie Community Place.

Federal government decision could devastate community aid.

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for Marc 2-5

How to celebrate International Women's Day in Gympie

GUEST SPEAKER: Pilot Mary Ernshaw will share her story at the Quota International Women's Day Breakfast at Gunabul Homestead on Wednesday, March 8.

International Women's Day events in Gympie

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for Gympie region March 1- 5

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

THE BBC's landmark documentary series takes on all-new, civilised terrain.

Shock exit of Eurovision presenters

Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang present SBS's Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

SBS announce Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang will not host Eurovision 2017

Aussie band asked to change name

It’s a bit late to ask Hunters and Collectors to change the name they have had for 36 years.

Activists PETA ask Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

Karl Stefanovic invited to 'Hard Chat' about love life

Karl and Lisa are stunned by Tom Gleeson's quip.

Comedian Tom Gleeson has Today host squirming in his seat

Matty J named Australia's new Bachelor

Matty Johnson is the new Bachelor.

BACHELORETTE runner-up vows to find 'the one' in new season.

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $575,000 + GST

Long established, well-known, respected and prominent automotive electrical business and large 1443m2 site with 510m2 shed is for sale. This is a long established...

Cheap Acreage

522 Wards Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land This 2 plus acres block at Glenwood has been selectively cleared with ... REDUCED TO...

This 2 plus acres block at Glenwood has been selectively cleared with builders power pole already on land although has been disconnected. Gentle slope at back...

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard, with plenty of room for another shed. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is...

Nest Or Invest!

20 Camphor Laurel Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Welcome to 20 Camphor Laurel Court Gympie! Tidy, solid brick home situated on a 600m2 block, flood free and close to town! What more could you ask for! Featuring:...

PEACEFUL, COUNTRY RETREAT

Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $225,000

Located approximately 30 minutes North of Gympie, is this 19.42 ha property it is lightly timbered with a mixture of timber species including Spotted Gum...

QUIET SURPRISE

81 Deans Road, The Palms 4570

House 2 1 5 $249,000

Positioned approximately 10 minutes from Gympie's CBD is this tucked away gem. This property has so much to offer. - Main residence is council approved for...

LIVE IN, SIT ON, LAND BANK

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 Offers over...

Buy Now and hold for the future. Right on the edge of Gympie, perfect home base. Future potential opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory...

Prime Gympie CBD Commercial property for Sale. Why Rent when you could Own. Don&#39;t Miss this Opportunity .

148 Mary Street, Gympie 4570

Commercial Prime CBD - Freestanding Retail or office property for sale. 2 Street ... Contact Agent

Prime CBD - Freestanding Retail or office property for sale. 2 Street Frontage - Mary Street and Reef Street at rear of premises. 2 Levels internally - Street...

Huge Hall .... Wow

88 Emperor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 $250,000

This solid cement block building set on 3490sqm offers endless opportunities for the imagination to run wild! Currently this building is being used as a community...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!