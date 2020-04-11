Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mal Gear. Picture: Shane Zahner
Mal Gear. Picture: Shane Zahner
News

Former councillor delivers gracious exit, farewell message

Staff writer
11th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

AS WAS stated last week I will bow out of my councillor role gracefully.

I have enjoyed the last four years and would like to thank all fellow councillors I worked with over this time and all council staff that I had the pleasure of meeting and working alongside.

READ MORE: The 5 things that toppled the Curran council

First of all I would like to congratulate Shane Waldock for being elected as the councillor for Division 3 and I am sure he will do a wonderful job.

CLICK HERE: Coronavirus Gympie - 1 new coast case as new details emerge

I would also like to thank all Division 3 candidates for making the election a friendly and fair campaign.

READ MORE: 24 votes seal the fate of former deputy mayor Bob Leitch

I will also like to congratulate Glen Hartwig as the new mayor and the council that the community have elected.

The Gympie Regional Council during its last ordinary meeting before the 2020 election, March 4 2020. From left: Glen Hartwig, Dan Stewart, Bob Fredman, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon and Daryl Dodt.
The Gympie Regional Council during its last ordinary meeting before the 2020 election, March 4 2020. From left: Glen Hartwig, Dan Stewart, Bob Fredman, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon and Daryl Dodt.

The new mayor and new councillors have publicly spoken about what they want to achieve and what changes they will introduce, and now it is time to sit back and see how the next four years unfolds under this council.

I for one am not the person to sit behind a screen and complain like some ex-councillors seem to enjoy.

I am happy to let the new council do what the community elected them to do.

Lastly, I would like to give a big thank you to Ken Garner (returning officer) and all his helpers on the work they did under very trying conditions.

Mal Gear, Gympie

gympiecouncilelection2020
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Partner’s throat cut in vicious domestic attack: court

        premium_icon Partner’s throat cut in vicious domestic attack: court

        Crime A day of extreme domestic violence has become 15 months in jail for a man who bashed his partner with a spanner and cut her throat with a butter knife.

        Gympie woman stops COVID from ruining 100th birthday plan

        premium_icon Gympie woman stops COVID from ruining 100th birthday plan

        News A letter from the Queen wasn’t the only first for this Gympie centenarian on her...

        Silver lining of COVID crisis for Gympie consumers

        premium_icon Silver lining of COVID crisis for Gympie consumers

        News Consumers will win in a situation described as “better than Christmas” by one...

        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day