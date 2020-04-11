Former councillor delivers gracious exit, farewell message

Letter to the Editor

AS WAS stated last week I will bow out of my councillor role gracefully.

I have enjoyed the last four years and would like to thank all fellow councillors I worked with over this time and all council staff that I had the pleasure of meeting and working alongside.

First of all I would like to congratulate Shane Waldock for being elected as the councillor for Division 3 and I am sure he will do a wonderful job.

I would also like to thank all Division 3 candidates for making the election a friendly and fair campaign.

I will also like to congratulate Glen Hartwig as the new mayor and the council that the community have elected.

The Gympie Regional Council during its last ordinary meeting before the 2020 election, March 4 2020. From left: Glen Hartwig, Dan Stewart, Bob Fredman, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon and Daryl Dodt.

The new mayor and new councillors have publicly spoken about what they want to achieve and what changes they will introduce, and now it is time to sit back and see how the next four years unfolds under this council.

I for one am not the person to sit behind a screen and complain like some ex-councillors seem to enjoy.

I am happy to let the new council do what the community elected them to do.

Lastly, I would like to give a big thank you to Ken Garner (returning officer) and all his helpers on the work they did under very trying conditions.

Mal Gear, Gympie