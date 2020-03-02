Former councillor announces bid for re-election

FORMER Gympie councillor and ambulance officer Wayne Sachs has announced a fresh bid for Division 4 at next month’s election.

The officer-in-charge of the Queensland Ambulance Service’s Gympie station was narrowly defeated by incumbent Daryl Dodt in 2016, but frustration with “the shenanigans of some” has inspired Mr Sachs to put his hat back in the ring.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I wear Gympie’s heart on my sleeve and that I’m a workaholic for the benefit of others, it’s part of my DNA,” Mr Sachs said this week.

Gympie Region Mayor Mick Curran announced Wayne Sachs the winner of a 2020 Australia Day Award.

“My focus will be on delivering good ratepayer services, based on openness, transparency and more inclusion of councillors in the decision-making process.

“Even though the Local Government Act allows the CEO and mayor greater powers, it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Mr Sachs said his first priority would be reintroducing general business, as well as reining in spending to balance the council’s budget and looking at innovative ways to enhance savings.

“I really do believe in governing not only for the present, but also for the future, which means ensuring the budget is back in the black and is sustainable well into the future, for the welfare of future generations,” he said.

“With my experience in management I am well-placed to play a vital role in this aspect of overall council management.

This should be the core responsibility of the next Gympie Regional Council and if elected I’ll be seeking either the Economic Development or Infrastructure Services portfolio, as both will be integral to achieving a balanced and sustainable budget.”

Mr Sachs was awarded an Ambulance Service Medal at this year’s Australia Day Awards.