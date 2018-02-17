Former civic leaders back Fredman tilt at council election

Bob Fredman will run for the council seat of Division 8, the Mary Valley.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

FANTASTIC NEWS FOR THE MARY VALLEY

WHAT fantastic news that Bob Fredman is going to run for Division 8!

The breaking news of James Cochrane's resignation triggered a flurry of phone calls across the Mary Vallley Wednesday morning, with many concerned about who would best represent us.

I fielded many calls asking if I would consider putting my toe in the water again.

When it was confirmed by The Gympie Times that Bob Fredman was definitely putting himself forward, my answer became a very easy "No".

I am so incredibly relieved that someone of Bob Fredman's calibre wants to represent the people, he would be such an attribute to this council and the ratepayers.

Bob's nomination should dispel any concerns about solid representation for Division 8. I truly hope that there are not going to be dozens of contenders or ex-councillors wasting voters time and patience with half hearted campaigns or recollections of the past.

What we need is an intelligent, level headed, knowledgeable and independent thinking person to represent this Division and to contribute real value to the whole council. Someone who is strong, knows what they are talking about and is not afraid to stand up for the community and rate payers.

Bob Fredman comes with all those attributes and a wealth of experience. His knowledge of this region and this council is immense. His passion for the region and its community has underpinned his work ethic throughout his career in local government.

I had the privilege of working with Bob for eight years and I know he would be a formidable voice on council. He knows the people want to be heard and respected and would be a breath of fresh air that we (and this council) need.

Jan Watt,

(Former Gympie councillor),

Imbil

CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR

THE resignation of Cr Cochrane this week was announced with "shock".

Apart from the cost of a by-election I ask what's the big deal? It's not as if we've heard a great deal from him despite there having been increasing public disquiet about council's actions.

Enter into the race to fill the vacancy ex-council engineer Bob Fredman.

There was much 'excitement', with immediate calls of "Bob for Mayor 2020".

I read that on a vocal social media group I joined when the council threatened our free speech and quickly resigned from that group as such immediate responses show an all-too typical reaction, without anything having been said as to what this candidate sets out to achieve.

I caution those so enthusiastic about this move by one who held an influential well paid position in council for decades that the enemy of one's enemy is not automatically a friend.

That's not to dismiss Mr Fredman's efforts or to deny that his former tasks would often have been difficult, for many reasons, from government enforced amalgamations to what I see as continual 'unfortunate' choices by the population of some councilors present and particularly those past.

Despite rumours, we're nor privy to what actually brought about Mr Fredman's departure from his previous position, or the methods or costs involved.

Unfortunately the cone of silence which prevails over our politics leads to facts being generated without substantial proof, something probably worth noting in considering Mr Fredman's hitherto lack of public comment on his "departure".

While he stated on announcing his candidacy for Division 8 that he'd disagreed with council on some issues, particularly some major projects, Mr Fredman did hold a senior position which required him to advise council for decades.

I look upon those years as largely wasted, virtually zero being done, or even spoken about, which prepares Gympie for its future, with most deeds of councils past aimed squarely at preserving and propping up the status quo.

The true enemy of a growing community is stagnation and denial of inevitabilities.

Albeit that our current council has a poor record of accountability and consultation it must be remembered that much which they stand accused of was put in train by the hopeless lots before them, while they have in other areas been more pro-active and forward thinking than past experiences offered.

I guess Mr Fredman is bound by an agreement not to disclose too much of past dealings but from where I sit it looks like past councils got much bad advice and if he wasn't directly responsible for that there's little evidence that he fought against much.

I remember little evidence of forward thinking.

Without (at time of typing) any indications otherwise I suspect that installing a Cr Fredman will risk retreating further into past thinking and suggest those so immediately supportive of his move question more and be careful what they wish for.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

A MAN OF MANY ATTRIBUTES

I THINK the Gympie Regional Council is very fortunate that Bob Fredman wants to be on the Gympie Regional Council.

Bob is a man with many attributes and talents that make him good material for the job.

I know, because in my role of alderman on the Gympie City Council I was on a couple of joint council committees with him and I know his strengths.

I also knew him well through his involvement in the community. He is very well respected.

He won't have to learn on the job like most people and he can support any ideas the council might make in a common sense and experienced way.

He will support his Division and the Gympie whole.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M,

Gympie

