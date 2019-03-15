Kahu reveals his fury at Broncos

Jordan Kahu has revealed his fury at the Broncos.

NEW Cowboys recruit Jordan Kahu has launched a stinging attack on Broncos hierarchy over his swift departure from the club.

Kahu has set the scene for an explosive Cowboys-Broncos derby at Suncorp Stadium next Friday night after blasting Brisbane management for his sudden exit from Red Hill.

The Kiwi Test utility says his move to North Queensland was so swift he didn't have time to say goodbye to his Broncos teammates and revealed he broke down as he signed the release forms.

"The day I departed the Broncos was as sad and emotional as I have been," Kahu told The Players Voice website.

"I had been around long enough to know I wasn't fitting into the new coach's plans. It was frustrating and it hurt. I had to make a break.

"My emotions were all over the shop when I arrived with my fiancee, Jess, and our two young kids, Jayla and Jude, to sign the release papers. Disappointment was foremost in my mind, but I was also pissed-off.

"I thought about leaving all of my good mates at the club and the aching regret that there wouldn't be time to properly thank and farewell them all - not with the NRL season just a few weeks away.

Jordan Kahu will line up fullback for the Cowboys in the opening round.

"When I picked up the pen to sign those release papers at the football office, I started crying.

"I really wanted to say goodbye to my Broncos teammates face-to-face but there was no time. I had to be in Townsville for training the next day. All I could do was text them, which wasn't the way I wanted to do it. But this is professional sport.

"I can't wait to come out and prove people wrong - and prove the Cowboys right for signing me."