Former Brisbane Lions talent found with 900 pills in house

Police found 900 MDA pills in the home of Joel Ethan Perry-Warren (right) and Zachary Michael O'Donnell (left). Facebook

ONE of the Wide Bay's most promising Australian Rules talents has avoided time behind bars after 900 MDA tablets were found in his Brisbane house.

Joel Ethan Perry-Warren was a former Gympie junior AFL player but moved to Brisbane on a Brisbane Lions Academy scholarship.

But after a serious knee injury he quit the sport and returned to Bundaberg where he finished his schooling.

Without Aussie Rules he turned to drugs and fell in with a "like minded” crowd.

On July 3, 2016 police raided Perry-Warren's Newmarket home in Brisbane's inner north. They found 900 pills of the drug MDA in one of Perry-Warren's housemates' room. Police then searched Perry-Warren's phone and found four texts offering to supply the drug to other people.

In one text Perry-Warren, 20, offered to sell someone the pills for lower prices if the buyer became a regular.

Perry-Warren was sentenced in Brisbane District Court for supplying and possessing MDA. He had pleaded guilty at an earlier date.

Co-accused Zachary Michael O'Donnell, 20, and Bjorn Reuben Waerea, 38, pleaded guilty to possessing drugs.

The court heard there was no evidence Perry-Warren had successfully sold the drugs.

Perry-Warren's lawyer Michael Bonasia said his client had no criminal history and had a close-knit family supporting him. Mr Bonasia said Perry-Warren had knee surgery scheduled for later this year with the intention of a return to Aussie Rules.

Judge Michael Rackemann said Perry-Warren's attempt to encourage a buyer into repeat business was "concerning”.

"This shows a significant ongoing commercial intent,” he said.

Perry-Warren was sentenced to 12 months jail but released on parole immediately.

Waerea was sentenced to 10 months jail, wholly suspended. O'Donnell was placed on probation for three years and ordered to carry out 240 hours of community service. -NewsRegional