Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former Block star Suzi Taylor has pleaded not guilty to charges including assault and fraud at the beginning of a four-day District Court trial in Brisbane.
Former Block star Suzi Taylor has pleaded not guilty to charges including assault and fraud at the beginning of a four-day District Court trial in Brisbane.
Crime

Former Block star faces four-day trial

by Kay Dibben
15th Apr 2021 1:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former reality television contestant Suzi Taylor and a co-accused man have begun a four-day District Court trial on five charges, including deprivation of liberty and extortion.

Suellen Jan Taylor and Ali Ebrahimi today pleaded not guilty to charges of deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm in company, extortion, fraud and attempted fraud.

The offences were allegedly committed on October 30, 2019, at a New Farm unit.

A jury of 13, including a reserve juror, has been sworn in.

Brisbane District Court heard 11 witnesses would be called to give evidence for the Crown case, including the alleged victim, David John Butler.

Suzi Taylor’s co-accused Ali Ebrahimi outside court in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
Suzi Taylor’s co-accused Ali Ebrahimi outside court in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard


 

Originally published as Former Block star faces four-day trial

ali ebrahimi court crime suzi taylor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck, car and ute collide on Gympie highway

        Premium Content Truck, car and ute collide on Gympie highway

        News One person has been treated by paramedics following the crash in the heart of the city

        • 15th Apr 2021 1:39 PM
        EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Health Everything you can do now COVID-19 restrictions have eased

        TOP 10: Queensland’s best U16 cricketing teens

        Premium Content TOP 10: Queensland’s best U16 cricketing teens

        Cricket An electric bunch of teenagers more than rose to the occasion when they hit the...

        Unlicensed Imbil woman hits 140km/h fleeing from cops

        Premium Content Unlicensed Imbil woman hits 140km/h fleeing from cops

        News High speed chase came only two days before accident