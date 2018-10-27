FORM GUIDE: Who to back in today's Gympie Cup races

RACE 1 - 1.30PM BRIAN TRELOAR CLASS B 1170M

1. Brutus 2. Royal Equiano 3. Arenkha

BRUTUS (P. Sexton, Oakey): Followed a win in a Toowoomba 1110m maiden August 25 with a 3rd Goondiwindi 1200m Cl B before a last start sound 4th Toowoomba 1050m Cl 1. First run here but appeals strongly on that form.

ROYAL EQUINANO (C. Vick, Gympie): Battled on well for a 2nd last Saturday in a Wondai 850m Cl B. Trained here and won maiden over 1200m so should appreciate this trip.

MAHRATTA (K. Best, Cal.): Fought on well to win an 1170m maiden this track Sept 22 when resuming from a spell. Should have taken improvement from that outing and likely to be in the finish from the inside draw.

MISS MANEUVER (L. Cronan, Bundaberg): Third this class Bundaberg 850m three runs back. Third here 1170m BM 55 most recent start Sept 22 beaten about 6 lengths. Place chance again.

CIMARRON KID (M. Bailey, Gympie): Maiden galloper who struck trouble in running before 2nd Wondai1100m maiden last Saturday. Prefer in that class.

TONI'S LUCK (W. Kuskopf, Gympie): Resuming from a break, yet to run a place in 9 starts. Others better.

ARENKHA (K. Munce, Gympie): Won a 1030m maiden here three runs ago. Fair 3rd Solgaze and Royal Equiano Wondai 850m Cl B last Sat. Has place prospects again.

TOY MEEKA (L. Petersen, B'berg): Gladstone 1000m maiden winner 2 runs back on June 2 before well beaten Eidsvold 11/12 1200m Cl B. May go better on the sand.

RACE 2 - 2.15PM TATTERSALLS RACING CLUB QTIS MAIDEN 1170M

1. Cupid's Affair 2. Windquest 3. Alto Harmony

CUPID'S AFFAIR (B. Currie, Toowoomba): T'ba 2nd 1300m maiden two runs ago suggests a top chance in this. Also ran 3rd in an Ipswich 1100m maiden 4 runs back. Wide draw no help but hard to beat if runs up to that form at first outing on the sand.

CUE CUE (P. Sexton, Oakey): Beaten about 12 lengths last start when 5/9 T'ba 870m after 5/8 Goondiwindi 1000m. This is no easier.

I'M SASSY (K. Afford, Kilkivan): Best recently was 2nd Cunnamulla 1200m maiden before 3rd Alpha 1000m and last of 6 T'wmba 1640m most recent run July 13. Prefer to see on this track.

PRINCESS RACER (M. Bailey, Gympie): Followed a 6th of 8 Eidsvold 1030m Oct 6 with 5/9 Wondai1100m last Sat. Makes no appeal on that form.

SASIA (T. Hong, Gympie): Always well back before 14/15 Cal 1200m maiden first start back in May. Others appeal more.

TARGETS (K. Afford, Kilkivan): Followed an Eidsvold 2nd over 1030m with a well beaten 11/15 Cal. 1300m last Sunday. May be better suited in this.

WINDQUEST (K. Munce, Gympie): Followed a 4th here 1170m maiden with a Wondai 3rd 1100m last Sat. Is one of the chances.

ALTO HARMONY (D. Hansen, Cal.): Prominent early before 8/11 Ipswich 1350m F & M maiden last run Oct 5. Will find this much easier but new to the sand.

RACE 3 - 3.00PM JIM CONNOLLY MEMORIAL BM 60 1030M

1. Ask Audrey 2. Walshie 3. Jack Henry

WALSHIE (B. Murray, Eidsvold): Resumed from a 6 month break to lead all the way to win an Eidsvold 0 - 60 1030m on a soft 6 track on Oct 6 before 4/6 Thangool 800m BM 60 last Sat. First time here but shapes as a chance if sand will suit.

ASK AUDREY (P. Sexton, Oakey): Has won three of last four starts in short course events. Began the sequence with a win over Lil Ruby Rose Nanango 1000m and won Dalby and Kilcoy over 800m both on soft 5 tracks. First start on this track but should be suited and has the pace to be prominent for a long way.

MACHU PICCHU (B. Laheerty, Nanango): Has been 4th at last three outings Toowoomba and Ipswich over 1200m to 1350m. Can race on the pace and chance if handles this track at first visit.

CHAYSE'N'MASON (B. Gill, Gympie): Well beaten here 850m BM 60 when resuming from a very long spell. Likely to be improved by that outing and merits respect here on Gympie record of 5 wins from nine outings here.

FORT MEYER (S. Pedron, Kumbia): Sound 4th Walshie Eidsvold 1030m at first start for a few weeks. Smart galloper but could find this a shade short.

SIP SIP SIP (K. Hill, Gympie): Resuming from a three months break since 5th of 6 Cal. 1600m in July. Only wins have been over 1400m and may find this too short.

JACK HENRY (K. Afford, Kilkivan): Showed sand track ability with a close 3rd here 850m BM 60 three runs back but since 5/10 Eidsvold1030m and 8 /11 Cal.1000m last Sunday. May improve here.

MISS LITERATI (M. Bailey, Gympie): Won a Class B here three runs ago before 6/10 here 1170m and last of 6 Cal. 1000 last start. Drawn well and could go better this track but meets a strong field.

RACE 4 - 3.45PM BMWCA 70TH BIRTHDAY 0 - 55 1470M

1. Te Rangi 2. Nivo 3. It's Not An Issue

IT'S NOT AN ISSUE (D. Heinemann, Gympie): Finished resolutely to win a 1600m Cal. maiden last start after unlucky 3rd here 1170m behind Mahratta. Suited by this trip and will be running on strongly in the straight.

LOST THIEF (P. Duff, Deagon): Has been thereabouts in all four runs since resuming from a spell. Most recently he plugged away for 3rd here over 1600m behind You Can't Be in a BM 60 following a Nanango 3rd in a BM 50 1600m. Should again be in the finish.

NIVO (P. Sexton, Oakey): Ran on for a 4th T'wmba 1200m Cl 3 last start a few runs after winning there in a 1300m Cl 1. This is easier but first outing on the sand.

FONDUE (M. Waddington, Cal.): Followed a Gatton 4th over 1400m with a last 5/6 Cal. 1400m Cl 5. Down in class but lacks experience here.

TE RANGI (A. Fisher, B'desert): Winner here and goes well on this track. Ran 3rd here in a $10,000 race over1470m last visit before 5/8 Ips 1200m and last start 7/8 there 1300m. Will go much better in this.

CAPE DENISON (W. Kuskopf, Gympie): Provincial form moderate since resuming from a spell but did run 3rd Cal. 1600m and 1400m Cl 2 last preparation. Chance if runs up to that at first Gympie start.

LIFE BE IN IT (S. Evans, B'berg): Won feature race here over 1470m earlier this year but only 5/7 B'berg1600m last run Sept 1. Always a chance on this track.

LEASE OF LIFE (D. Gardiner, B'berg): Followed a win in a B'berg 1212m BM 50 Sept 1 with 4th of 10 this track1170m. Chance on last start run here.

MAMZAR (C. Vick, Gympie): Only 6/8 Wondai1100m Cl 2 last Sat. after sound 3rd Eidsvold 1030m. Distance may test.

EMPRESS ZHAO (K. Sempf, Cal.): Beaten a long way here over 1600m when 5/5 last start Sept 22.

WIG WAM BAM (P. Duff, Deagon): Best recently was 3rd Lismore 1400m but failed last two when unplaced B'desert 1100m and Kilcoy 1200m.

RACE 5 - 4.30PM BROWN MACAULAY & WARREN GYMPIE CUP 1600M

1. Fasta Than Light 2. Isn't She Elegant 3. Blue Jest

BLUE JEST (B. Johnson, Miles): Handy 2nd to stablemate Fab's Cowboy Blackall 1400m Cup last Sat. A few starts after winning the $41,000 Birdsville Cup over this trip. Classy galloper who will make presence felt despite the weight. Claim for apprentice rider brings him in at 61kg.

IS'NT SHE ELEGANT (B. Currie, Toowoomba): Won three in a row at Toowoomba after third here in the Muster Cup behind Fasta than Light. Ran third in last Saturday's Stanthorpe Cup over 1400m. Has the inside and is from a very successful stable. A good chance from the inside after having had experience on this track.

HI HARRY (K. Clark-Peoples, Cal.): Has good recent form in easier races. Close 2nd here to Al's Briefs 1170m when finished strongly two runs back before winning the Tara Cup 1400m on October 6. Has won up to 1800m but steps up to much stronger company today. Place hopes.

CALYPSO BAY (D. Ward, Deagon): Second (2 l) last start Oct 20 in the 1400m Stanthorpe Cup following a sound 4th in a 1350m Ipswich Class 4. First time on the sand and not helped by an awkward draw.

CLOUDS (L. Anderson, Wondai): Won last weeks Wondai Cup over 1465m at first outing since 4th to Fasta than Light in the 1600m Bundaberg Cup July 28. Goes well this track - include in the chances provided he backs up from last Sat.

FASTA THAN LIGHT (P. Duff, Deagon): Has won the last two Gympie Cups and is an outstanding sand-track galloper. Won his second Gympie Muster Cup back in August. Has tuned up for this with four runs back from a break most recently 12/13 Doomben 1350m NMW last Sat. Will carry less weight (with apprentice's claim) than when he won last year's Cup and should get the run of the race from Barrier 2. The horse to beat.

MURPHY'S HUSTLER (B. Johnson, Miles): Good 2nd Rockie 1800m three runs ago before 5th Clermont 1400m and last start 4/10 strong company Emerald 1850m Oct 13. Fit, tough galloper who cannot be left out of the prospects.

COONOWRIN RUBY (G. Gatti. Cal.): Won a Kilcoy BM60 over 1500m a few runs ago. Winner on this track in easier company but hard to have against these.

NOSSUH (D. Heinemann, Gympie): Failed to run on last start when 9/9 Cal. 1600m Cl 4 after fair form there. Gets back early so may not be suited by this tight track although trained here.

HEIRSROC (K. Afford, Kilkivan): Maiden galloper - no appeal in this company.