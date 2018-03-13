Forget dictatorships; our leaders just want job security

Sacha Baron Cohen in a scene from the movie The Dictator, which is a far cry from our present political reality.

Sacha Baron Cohen in a scene from the movie The Dictator, which is a far cry from our present political reality. Melinda Sue Gordon

CHINA'S decision to remove term limits on its leadership is proof you don't need to win lotto to be set for life.

But while many across the world fear Xi Jinping has paved his own way to become the world's next great dictator, one can't wonder if our own pollies eye the decision with envy.

Not because they want world domination. No, for many the idea of simple job security is now as abstract as an Andy Warhol painting.

Think about it: while Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-Un and Alexander Lukashenko sit cheerfully in their seats, Aussie politicians now call getting through breakfast a career achievement.

Consider: since Lukashenko came to power in Belarus in 1994 we've had six Prime Ministers; four of those in the last decade.

The Labor Party alone has had 10 leaders in that time (eight if you don't count retreads).

It's not just a national problem, either. The Qld LNP has had six leaders since 2008, with Campbell Newman the longest tenured.

These days, political leadership in this country has the lifespan of a child's toy from the $2 shop, the ones that break when exposed to the air.

Now I'm not saying we need our leaders to remain in power until (the rest of) my hair falls out. But perhaps they can play nice and for once give us the chance to kick them out first?