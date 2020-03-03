Forget bread and milk, should I buy Easter eggs while I can?

WIll coronavirus preppers have the last laugh? When the going gets tough, it’s the little things that help get us through. Picture: Wesley Monts

CORONAVIRUS doomsday preppers could have the last laugh, as the prospect of the novel virus disrupting our nice, comfortable lives here in gloriously isolated Australia gains slow but steady traction.

Yes, it is already impacting tourism and retail and God knows, our superannuation balances, but the thought of any seriously drastic changes to our daily lives here remains a bit of a distant, unlikely joke.

But is it?

Gympie residents are pretty disaster savvy due to the region’s (once-upon-a-time) regular floods, and the local penchant for panic-stripping the supermarket shelves of bread and milk is a standard joke.

“Milk sandwiches” may be the flood menu item of choice for Gympie-ites, who have no problem laughing at themselves but, having been cut off for a few days during the last flood, I know the anxiety of running low on stocks, even if it was just the toilet paper.

Without causing a stampede, I am now thinking I might just pick up a few extra cans of something tonight when I do my daily - don’t judge me - grocery shop.

And maybe a couple of extra bottles of “mummy’s little helper” too.

When the going gets tough, the tough need something to lift the spirits.

But where do I draw the line? What’s the time line on this thing?

Maybe I will stock up on chocolate and Easter eggs too. Just in case.