So much has been spent on pumping up the Mary Valley Rattler, no-one can afford to risk it's failure.
Opinion

Forget 3 Rs of rates, roads, rubbish; Council now has 4

scott kovacevic
by
26th Aug 2019 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFE is all about choices.

But sometimes you don't have any at all.

This is where our councillors find themselves as they prepare to vote once more on the Rattler's financial support.

What choice do they have given what's already spent?

Start with the $17.1 million spend; then chuck in the $420,000 support which came after, along with extra for the locomotive which was either new-old money or old-new money depending on what budget you're looking at.

And the $1.1 million loan.

Yes, it's to be repaid - but that's a hard to do if a company goes bust all its assets are going to come back to you anyway.

Then there's the Tozer St RV Park and upcoming Amamoor's stationupgrades, and $300,000 in this year's budget for track infrastructure replacement...

Frankly I doubt Will Hunting could figure out what's been spent on the Rattler and its associated projects at this point.

Now, councillors' choices are risk spending more, or risk it falling over.

And who wants to be responsible for blowing a hole in the side of that ship and blindly hope it'll stay afloat?

The Rattler can't not work; the cost has been too high.

In reality, its looks so much like a financial hostage situation maybe we should ask councillors to blink three times if they need help.

They say local government is about three core Rs, Gympie's is now about four: rates, roads, rubbish, and Rattler.

Gympie Times

