Michelle Dranfield started a new calf rescue organisation in December, saving dairy industry bobby calves from slaughter.
Patrick Woods
Forever homes needed for rescued bobby calves

27th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
A PASSIONATE animal lover committed to helping forgotten and discarded animals on the Sunshine Coast is looking for forever homes for what she says are some of our most neglected animals.

Michelle Dranfield has made her four-acre Tanawha property into a haven for rescue animals, particularly calves that have been discarded by the dairy industry.

Since starting her Calf Rescue and Education Program in December last year, she says she's had an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

"We've had a really good response from the community and a lot of people supporting what we do," she said.

Since December, Michelle has rescued eight bobby calves and re-homed five.

"A lot of people don't actually know that cows don't produce milk unless they've had a baby," she said.

"If that baby is a boy, their future isn't very positive."

Male calves were often sent to slaughter or sold as veal as they are not always needed in the dairy industry, Michelle said.

She currently has three calves that need to be re-homed.

"They're a really fantastic pet to have and are really low-maintenance," she said.

"It's very similar to keeping a horse on a property to keep the grass down.

"If they're handled from when they're little, they're really affectionate. They just get a bad reputation because society only views them as livestock."

Anyone interested in adopting a calf is urged to contact the Calf Rescue Facebook page or on michelledranfield_57@msn.com.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

