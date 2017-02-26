Forever friends? Meet 10 Gympie RSPCA pets who hope so

Milton is one of the pets looking for a new forever home at the Gympie RSPCA shelter.

LOOKING to make a new friend?

Well then, meet some of the cuddly and playful animals at Gympie's RSPCA who are all searching for their new forever home.

Carter

Carter. Contributed

One-year-old Carter is a very special cat who needs a very special person to give him a forever home.

A domestic short-hair, this affectionate feline has a lot of love to give and will follow you anywhere.

Otto

Otto. Contributed

A one-year-old gentleman, Otto is eager to meet and fall in love with his new family.

Milton

Milton. Contributed

Shy Milton came to the shelter with his four brothers and sisters and they are all looking for new homes.

A little love and affection is all it will take to make friends with this cute seven-month-old.

Kira

Kira. Contributed

Kira's captivating eyes can't help but leave a mark on everyone who see her.

Gentle and soft-natured, this 12-year-old kitty is the senior of the cattery and is looking for somewhere elegant, quiet and calm to retire comfortably.

Hazel

Hazel. Contributed

Hazel may have had her front left leg amputated, but this hasn't stopped her from being an extremely active girl.

At seven months old she will need to be kept busy with a lot of toys and activities, and some training will be required, but for the right owner this kelpie will set you on an adventure you'll never forget.

Malibu

Malibu. Contributed

Playful Malibu will need lots of toys to keep her in order, but she loves nothing more than taking part in any adventure which comes her way.

A 2-year-old bull terrier, she has the beans to make even the quietest home a bundle of joy.

Denver

Denver. Contributed

A handsome one-year-old boxer, Denver is looking for a new home to call his own.

Eager to learn and loyal, he is seeking new places to explore and enjoy whetever fun adventures come his way.

Bridgy

Bridgy. Contributed

An english stafford bull terrier, five-year-old Bridgy is excited to be your newest - and hopefully, one and only - true friend.

Vinnie

Vinnie. Contributed

Fit and playful, three-year-old Vinnie could still benefit from some socialising and training to help him become the perfect friend.

An Australian cattle dog, he needs lots of exercise but is very loving and friendly.

Jester

Jester. Contributed

Need a new man-about-the-coop?

Jester could be your man.

This rooster is looking for a new farmyard or pen to call home - could it be yours?