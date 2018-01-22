Forest crash search and other region weekend news

The crashed 4WD in the Langshaw forestry.

EVERYONE loves a quiet weekend, but not everywhere in the region was quiet. Here's some of the weekend news from around the region you may have missed.

1. Region couple help in crash search

The scene of the crash at Langshaw. RACQ Lifeflight

A LANGSHAW couple have played a key role in the search for a 4WD which crashed in forest west of Gympie just after midday yesterday.

Out for a drive, Jo and Will Garrett were flagged down by the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter which had joined the search for the vehicle after emergency crews had been unable to find it in the vast bushland.

Crew members hopped off the chopper and into their car, and then directed across the difficult terrain to the scene of the single vehicle crash.

A man in his 30s was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with facial injuries.

Three other passengers, in their late 20s and early 30s, were also treated at the scene.

It is believed it was their first time driving the 4WD.

2. Lincraft evacuated

Gympie Lincraft was evacuated. Tom Daunt

POPULAR store Lincraft was evacuated and and access blocked following reports of a gas leak or fumes inside the building.

Emergency services were called out to the store on Saturdya morning after a number of people said they had been affected by the smell.

Traffic was also diverted from the scene.

3. Shrek Jnr opening night axed amid funding feud

Cast and crew of Shrek Jnr. Renee Albrecht

THE magic of Gympie's youth theatre production of Shrek Jnr has been delayed by a week amid a funding dispute betwen the director and Gympie Regional Council.

The opening night performance was axed after an application by director Peter Blyth for a drop in the hire fee of the Gympie Civic Centre was refused by the council.

In comments Mr Blyth said it was a decision which would leave the Zodiac Players theatre group on the project holding a $4000 bill.

However a spokeswoman for the council said the group had already received significant RADF funding for the show, and no assurances were given by staff that they would agree to reduce the fee which already included a 20 per cent discount.

4. Father, son ready to tackle new year at James Nash

USC graduate Gareth Francis and his father Shaun Francis at James Nash High School.

SCHOOL'S back, and one father and son team spent the weekend preparing to make teaching a family affair.

New USC graduate Gareth Francis is returning to his former school James Nash State High as a teacher and joining his dad Shaun, a longtime teacher himself.

"Teaching is definitely in the blood," said Gareth, whose mother and brother are also educators.

"A rural or remote placement is a great experience which I would recommend to anyone who is studying Education," he said.

5. Heritage bridge repairs on the move

Repairs on the Dickabram Bridge. Department of Transport and Main

REPAIR work on the iconic heritage Dickabram Bridge is moving fast and expected to finish ahead of the four-year schedule, authorities have said.

To date, timber and steel on nine of the bridge's 16 spans and piers have been repaired, with rehabilitation work on the central spans to start this year.

District Main Roads spokesman Brendan Clancy said the work was needed for the bridge to remain open in the future.

"Extensive works are required to ensure it is capable of handling future traffic demand, including the replacement of some of the aged timber girders, decking, piles and other structural elements," Mr Clancy said.