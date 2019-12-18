Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Indonesian authorities have paraded six foreigners at a news conference after they were arrested in recent weeks for allegedly smuggling drugs into Bali.
Indonesian authorities have paraded six foreigners at a news conference after they were arrested in recent weeks for allegedly smuggling drugs into Bali.
Crime

Foreigners arrested for drugs on Bali

18th Dec 2019 7:30 PM

Indonesian authorities say they have arrested six foreigners for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs onto the tourist island of Bali.

A Swiss man, a Thai man, a Singaporean woman, a Chilean man and two Hong Kong men wearing orange detainee uniforms were paraded with their feet and hands tied at a news conference in Denpasar, on Wednesday.

The customs spokesman for the Bali and Nusatenggara regional office, Wachid Kurniawan, said the suspects were arrested separately since last month upon arrival at the airport.

Kurniawan said the Swiss man was arrested on November 4 with a total of 30.04 grams of marijuana in his luggage. Two days later, customs officers nabbed the Thai man with 17.76 grams of marijuana concealed in his underwear.

He said the Singaporean woman was captured on November 14 after immigration officers found 0.35 grams of cocaine inside her passport, while the Chilean man was nabbed two weeks later with 77.26 grams of liquid methamphetamine in his suitcase.

The Hong Kong man was arrested on December 4 with 3.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in his luggage, and his 19-year-old fellow Hong Kong national was captured last week with 4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine wrapped in branded pet food packaging in his luggage, Kurniawan said.

More than 150 people are currently on death row in Indonesia, mostly for drug crimes. About one-third of them are foreigners.

bali crime drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News When thousands of polocrosse competitors flocked to Warwick for the world cup, Linda Tillman knew this event would make big changes to the small city.

        Gympie aerialists beat the odds to perform on international stage

        premium_icon Gympie aerialists beat the odds to perform on international...

        News ‘It was 6 months of intense training, planning and routines showed in their...

        ‘GET OUT’: Residents flee fast-moving bushfire

        premium_icon ‘GET OUT’: Residents flee fast-moving bushfire

        News School camp manager Jason Thomas barely had time to grab his family’s most precious...

        Viagra, LSD and marijuana - raids bring 14 to Gympie court

        premium_icon Viagra, LSD and marijuana - raids bring 14 to Gympie court

        News POLICE raids involve specialist police from Kingaroy, Toowoomba and Charleville and...