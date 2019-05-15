FORECAST: What's in store for Gympie Show

WET WEEKEND: The Bureau of Metereology has forecasted showers to hit the Gympie region all weekend.

WET WEEKEND: The Bureau of Metereology has forecasted showers to hit the Gympie region all weekend. Noelle Otto

IT'S going to be a fairly wet Gympie Show with rain forecasted throughout the region all week.

RELATED:

Who will win the great Gympie Show pikelet competition?

Showbags make the perfect Gympie Show souvenirs

Festival sneak peek to appear at Gympie Show

Although there is only upto 10mm's of rain forecasted from today to Sunday, Bureau of Metereology forecaster Jess Gardner said showers will take place every day this week.

"Gympie is under the influence of a high pressure ridge up the east coast bringing south-easterly winds and moist onshore flow,” Ms Gardner said.

"It will be bringing some cloud and some chance of showers. Most likely there will be a couple of mm's with the possibility of 10mm's in some areas.”

The show nights will get down to a minimum of 14C and a maximum of 24C.