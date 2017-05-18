FORECAST: How wet will it get at the show?

HEADS UP: The weather radar shows a huge amount of rain moving down the Queensland coast, taken 7am Thursday.

WE know we are going to get wet over the next two days with the rest of Queensland- but just how wet and when?

Predictions are saying Friday is going to cop the brunt of whatever comes Gympie's way, which could be anywhere between 25 to 75 mm across the event, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Julian De Morten said.

"It's tomorrow when you'll see most of the rain,” he told The Gympie Times this morning.

"We have an upper feature causing widespread instability across the whole state.

"A surface trough near Mackay and Townsville will track south into South East Queensland tomorrow causing heavy rain.”

The forecaster said Gympie can expect patchy and light rain today that will increase this afternoon and this evening, before heavier falls tomorrow.

"Over the event we should see about 25-50mm in Gympie, and we might even see up to 75mm,” he said.

3 DAY FORECAST: Friday has the highest chance of being wet at the Gympie Show. Contributed

The heavy rain is likely to fall intermittently tomorrow he said, with lighter constant rain either side.

"By the time people wake up on Saturday morning, everything will be over.”

The good news for show goers is the cloud covering the region will keep night time temperatures warmer than average for this time of year.

The minimum over the next two nights is predicted to only drop to 15 degrees, four degrees warmer than the usual.

Day time temperatures will be about average at 23 degrees today, 21 on Friday and 25 on Saturday.

Mr Julian De Morten said flash flooding was unlikely in the region, but a possibility if there was a large downpour at once.

"If you start to get between 30-50mm in half an hour that's when you need to pay attention.”