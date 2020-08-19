FORECAST: Hottest 2020 winter day for Gympie

The BoM predicts 29C today - the warmest winter day in two years.

The BoM predicts 29C today - the warmest winter day in two years.

GYMPIE is in for its hottest winter day in two years if temperatures reach the predicted 29C this afternoon.

At 6am this morning the minimum was 9.1C, already several degrees warmer than yesterday morning’s icy start that was measuring 3.5C at 7am.

By 9am, Gympie’s temperature is expected to creep up to 19C, 26C by midday and hit 29C at 3pm before dipping to 25C at 6pm.

The next 12 hours in Gympie

MORE NEWS: Today’s GT headlines: Crooks in court, mega wind farm

A north-westerly wind regime ahead of a trough from the west is responsible for the hot blast, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said.

It’s a top temperature that is 6 degrees above the August average.

“Looking at the history – it didn’t (get this warm) last year – it’s not particularly common,” she said.

WARM &WINDY: Gympie's full weather forecast for the coming 7 days, courtesy of Weatherzone.

UPDATE: Details emerge about woman killed in crash north of Gympie

July’s top temperature this year was 25.9C on the 20th and 25.8C in June on the 14th.

While it’s a sign winter is fading there is still plenty of bite left in it, with temperatures to dip again over the coming days and into the weekend and early next week when the minimum is expected to drop to 4C next Monday and Tuesday.

“The trough will be pushing through the south east today – bringing a bit of a cooling change,” Ms Wong said.

“A ridge of high pressure coming through and much stronger over the weekend will become established and bring cooler, windy conditions.”