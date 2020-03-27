Forced isolation for returning Australians

PM Scott Morrison today announced further actions targeted at controlling the spread of coronavirus in Australia including mandatory quarantining of arrivals.

"Two thirds of cases we currently have are from an Australian who has come home from overseas, that is very different to what we're seeing in rest of the world."

Mr Morrison said that risk was increasing, as more countries have the virus. So further measures are being taken to strengthen enforcement of self isolation today.

By midnight tomorrow, states and territories will be quarantining all arrivals through all airports in hotels and other accommodation facilities for two weeks for mandatory self-isolation before they can return home.

The Australian Defence Force has been enlisted to support "compliance" with the new measures.