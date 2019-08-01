Forbes crowns richest actor of 2019

IT'S shaping up to be quite the year for Dwayne "The Rock'' Johnson.

The semi-retired WWE star-turned-actor and producer was named Hollywood's highest-paid actor by Forbes magazine for 2019. He ranked at number 15 on the list for overall total earnings.

According to the magazine, Johnson, 41, recently raked in a whopping $US89.4 million ($A130.5 million) from his movies, such as Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level. He also stars in the HBO show Ballers, which will be available to stream on Foxtel from August 26,in which he made $US650,000 ($A950,000) per episode as well as hosting the popular reality TV show Titan Games, which is also coming to Foxtel on August 13.

In 2018, Johnson brought in $US124 million ($A181 million) - the most Forbes had ever seen a single Hollywood actor make in the history of its Celebrity 100 list.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in a scene from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Picture: Frank Masi/Universal Pictures/AP

Adding to his already extensive resume, Johnson has a production company - Seven Bucks Production - that has a number of projects in the works such as Black Adam, The King and Red Notice on Netflix.

He also boasts over 151 million Instagram followers, is launching a tequila business, has a partnership deal with Under Armour and just acquired a stake in Voss water; set to serve as a strategic adviser.

"I work extremely hard but never anticipated (in my wildest dreams) I'd become the highest-paid actor in Forbes' history. I don't have a Harvard MBA, but my business philosophy and acumen has been sharpened over time and thru failure," Johnson wrote on Instagram when he was dubbed the richest actor ever last year.

"My goal when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks per match (well before the bright lights of the @wwe) is still the exact same goal I have today - ALWAYS put my AUDIENCE FIRST. I have one boss - the world. Send you home happy, and I've done my job. I'm the dude who started w/ $7 bucks. I'm grateful to the bone and hungry to the core."

The next actor to make this year's list was Australia's Chris Hemsworth, who was ranked at 24 with $US76.4 million ($A111.6 million). The majority of those earnings came from Marvel box office juggernaut Avengers: Endgame.

Other top earners in 2019 included musician Taylor Swift, make-up guru Kylie Jenner, talk show host Dr. Phil and soccer star Lionel Messi.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission