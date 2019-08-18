Foran goes Rabbit hunting as Dogs land another upset

SOUTH Sydney coach Wayne Bennett declared his club's season was "not terminal yet but it's getting close" after a horrid 14-6 loss to Canterbury which could see stars Sam Burgess and Braidon Burns sidelined.

The Rabbitohs forfeited their top four spot to Manly after failing to register a try against the lowly ranked Bulldogs in front of 14,112 people. The Rabbitohs loss was compounded by fears Burgess faces another extended stint on the sideline while Burns' season is all but over after re-injuring his troublesome hamstring.

Burgess finished the game but Bennett said "it doesn't look great" for his skipper who again hurt his quadriceps while trying to chase Will Hopoate late in the game.

Burgess said he felt a "light strain in my left quad" as he tried to reach top speed to add to his injury plagued year. Burns' season is almost certainly over after he limped from the field after 30 minutes with another hamstring injury.

Burns missed 12 games with the injury earlier this year and was ruled out South Sydney's last start loss Melbourne because of it. He has played just nine this year because of hamstring issues.

"That would be his season I would say," Bennett said. "Third time he has done it. It's been a tough year for him."

Tom Burgess also failed to finish the game because of concussion.

The Bulldogs have won three in a row. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images.

South Sydney failed to score a try ` with their six points coming through three Adam Reynolds penalty goals. It capped a horror period for the Rabbitohs who have now lost their past three matches and are limping into the finals series.

"I just told them yet it's not terminal yet but it's getting close," Bennett said ahead of the clash with his former club Brisbane on Friday.

"You can't win the competition if you're not playing top football. We have to get back to being a resemblance of what we were.

"We've played some good football. We've lost momentum…since Origin. We haven't got it back."

MANLY CHEER

Sea Eagles fans were once again cheering Kieran Foran after the Bulldogs five-eighth starred laying on two tries in what coach Dean Pay described as his team's best performance since he took charge.

It took 48 minutes before the first try was scored when back-rower Corey Harawira-Naera pounced on a Foran grubber.

The Rabbitohs have lost three in a row. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

He scored his second six minutes later when Foran took the ball to the line. It was an emphatic return for Foran who had been sidelined since round 15.

"Everyone can see what he brings," Pay said. "He is a quality player. With a bit of luck, if he can stay fit and healthy, he is the old Kieran Foran. I think he can get better."

It was also the first time Pay has coached his side to three consecutive victories.

"I wish we could start again," Pay said. "What happened at the start of the year happened, it's just the journey we're on.

"Since we came back from the break we focused on a couple of areas of the our game. It gives us belief in what we're doing."

Are South Sydney in danger of missing the top four? AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

TRYING BUT NO TRIES

Both teams were willing in the opening half but failed to produce any tries. Neither side made a line-break with the only points coming from the respective goal-kickers. Nick Meaney nailed the opening points of the game after just two minutes before

Reynolds drew level after 16 minutes.

Reynolds added the first points of the second half with a 45th minute penalty goal - the first of his second half penalty kicks.

CANTERBURY 14 (C Harawira-Naera 2 tries N Meaney 3 goals) bt SOUTH SYDNEY 6 (A Reynolds 3 goals) at ANZ Stadium. Referee: Henry Perenara, Belinda Sharpe. Crowd: 14,112