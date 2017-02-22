32°
For the love of textiles

Donna Jones | 22nd Feb 2017 9:00 AM
WORKS OF ART: Ann Weller with one of her creations. Ann is the new co-owner of Gympie Patchwork.
WORKS OF ART: Ann Weller with one of her creations. Ann is the new co-owner of Gympie Patchwork. Donna Jones

COMING out of retirement to take over Gympie Patchwork, Ann Weller says she couldn't be happier.

"I got bored being retired,” said the former owner of Bay Fashions at Tin Can Bay for 22 years.

Ann and husband David moved to Gympie to retire a couple of years back and Ann was a regular visitor to Gympie Patchwork, then owned by her friend Margaret.

Unfortunately, Margaret became quite sick and was unable to keep the shop open on her own.

Enter a group of half a dozen volunteers who kept the shop running for 12 months before Ann convinced David to let her take it over.

"They didn't want it to close and she is very highly regarded. Very much loved,” Ann said.

The volunteers are some of a core group of women who come to the shop every week to help teach other people interested in learning patchwork, quilting and sewing in the mornings.

"Groups come in every day to sit, chat and sew. It's not just a business. It's a social event,” Ann laughed.

Ann and David took on the business in the middle of January and so far, it is turning out to be everything Ann hoped it would be.

"I love it. I absolutely love it. It's wonderful to be around fabric. Just like a florist loves flowers, I love fabric. It's addictive,” she said.

While David's name is on the business, he is very much a silent partner in the venture, preferring instead to create with wood as the president of the Gympie and District Woodworker's Club.

But his presence is felt with a selection of his wooden creations displayed for sale beside the cash register.

When Ann isn't manning that till, she is happily sharing her knowledge of all things to do with fabric and haberdashery.

And what's more, there are plenty of examples of her craftwork as well as other quilts, throws and artworks on display throughout the store.

"We've got quilts from Lyn Best and Rita Warren who are both involved with Robin's Roses for Project Linus,” she said.

Ann is looking forward to moving the business along and perhaps incorporating new craft subjects.

"I would love to offer classes on machine embroidery and other things like that,” she said.

Classes are on at Gympie Patchwork from 9am to 12pm Tuesday to Saturday and Monday nights from 6-9pm.

For more information contact Ann at the shop at 2 Ray Street or phone 5483 7557.

ABOUT ROBIN'S ROSES

In 2002 Robin Wilkins invited a group of ladies to make quilts for seriously ill children under the banner of Project Linus.

The group later because know as Robin's Roses and has been supplying the Royal Children's Hospital (now Lady Cilento Children's Hospital) in Brisbane with an average of 400 quilts a year and also an average of 150 quilts a year to the Gympie Hospital chemotherapy ward.

Every Monday the group meets at Cooinda Aged Care Home to plan and co-ordinate the distribution of fabrics and other supplies, enabling the members to create their quilts at home.

Gympie Times

Topics:  business fabrics gympie haberdashery textiles volunteers

