For the love of God, if you suspect violence do something

Don't turn a blind eye to domestic violence - we must all work together to stop it.

DOMESTIC and Family Violence Prevention Month is an annual event held each May to raise community awareness of the social and personal impacts of domestic and family violence and the support available to those affected.

Every single day, after day after day, we hear horror stories of domestic violence in our community. Gympie Magistrates Court deals with abusers every single week.

The law prevents us printing their names in most cases.

Domestic and family violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

We must all unite in our condemnation of it and work together to stop it.

In 2019, the theme will follow the State Government's bystander campaign which encourages the community to learn how to identify domestic and family violence and do something about it.

I hope this month-long campaign will challenge our communities to consider their attitudes towards domestic and family violence and recognise that a whole of community response is required to stop the violence.

If you are reading this and you suspect somebody you know is a victim or perpetrator of domestic violence, for the love of God do something.

For 24-hour help call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732). If you are in immediate danger please contact police on 000.