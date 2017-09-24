For the love of Fitzgerald

OUTRAGED: Commentator Colin Claridge is appalled that despite the Fitzgerald police corruption inquiry (headed by Tony Fitzgerald QC, pictured in 1987) members of councils can vote on DAs that are a conflict of interest.

OUTRAGED: Commentator Colin Claridge is appalled that despite the Fitzgerald police corruption inquiry (headed by Tony Fitzgerald QC, pictured in 1987) members of councils can vote on DAs that are a conflict of interest. THE COURIER MAIL

I MAKE no secret of my dislike of the Gold Coast.

Putting aside the acknowledgement that I'm sure quite a few nice people have found themselves living there, it just seems to attract a crowd as artificial as its landscape has become.

Probably the perfect place to host the Logies, now one comes to think about it.

But all that glitz doesn't hide the fact it stands as the tall beacon to the potential destruction of all the gains made post-Fitzgerald.

It highlights two things:

1. We must remain vigilant because some politicians just can't help themselves.

2. The media remains under attack for doing their job. Those who wish to evade scrutiny have new weapons in their armoury in the terms "false news" and "alternative facts".

What this week's Four Corners report indicates is that loopholes large enough to sail a cruise ship through remain in our state's anti-corruption laws. I'm appalled that this long after Fitzgerald it's permissable for members of councils to vote on development applications in which they have a conflict of interest.

So why has the State Government been so slow to act? Although the LNP has a stranglehold on Gold Coast electorates and are the obvious party to resist changes, the ALP has been in government post- Fitzgerald for the majority of that period. It shouldn't take an investigative TV program to make them act.

But the Gold Coast is only the most glittering example of why we must remain on the attack on this issue.

It remains crucial that investigative journalism be permitted to act in the public's interest when our elected officials aren't.

But if journalists are restricted in their ability to inform the public how are we being properly served?

Oh well. Don't you worry about that!