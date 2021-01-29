FOR SALE: Five million dollar Gympie homes on the market

Rural properties are all the rage in the Gympie regon with the five priciest on the market for between $2.5 million and $4.2 million.

The most recent Real Estate Institute of Queensland Market Monitor report has revealed the annual median sale price for houses on half an acres or less in the Gympie region was $315,000 across nearly 658 transactions to December 2020 - a rise of $20,000 since September, 2020.

Houses on blocks bigger than half an acre had a median price of $415,000 across 417 sales to December - a rise of $15,000 in three months.

For those with plenty of cash to splash, the region has property options worth more than three times that; some 10 times that.

63 Bellmary Rd, Curra, $4.4 million

A cool $4.4 million will net you the priciest house on the market right now.

So what do you get?

A property 25km north of Gympie with a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with an office, double car port and in-ground pool surrounded by 263ha of land, of which 202ha is fully irrigated.

It also runs alongside the Mary River for 2km and Curra Creek for 3km.

395 Curra Estate Rd, Curra, $4.2 million

This four-bedroom brick homestead sits among trees and gardens on a 161ha property.

It also boasts a magnesium swimming pool and a tennis court, along with an entertainment room with a bar and stock water available from 11 dams.

1408 Noosa Rd, Tandur, $2.7 million

This macadamia orchard in the region’s south east has been developed over the past three years.

The orchard is made up of more than 12,000 trees; the property is home to a four-bedroom brick and fibro house for short stays and worker accommodation.

87 Stewart Rd, Coondoo, $2.55 million

A Noosa-style pavilion home dominates this 66ha property about 30km east of Gympie.

For $2.55 million the buyer gets four bedrooms, an alfresco dining area, a double garage and a sound system connected to the living and outdoor entertainment area.

1201 Wide Bay Highway, Lower Wonga $2.5 million

A 191ha property of grazing country located 20 minutes west of the city, this recently renovated four bedroom timber home is on the market for $2.5 million.

It is currently home to 120 head of cattle and tucked close to several of the region’s cattle sale lots, feed lots and meatworks.