FOR SALE: 9 dream business opportunities in Gympie region

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: These businesses and more are for sale in the Gympie region.

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: These businesses and more are for sale in the Gympie region.

1. 22 Channon Street, Gympie

Price: $670,000 + GST (if applicable)

22 Channon Street, Gympie

THE site of Gympie’s historic post office is for sale and would make a spectacular office or retail space wit two levels with modern fit out.

It includes:

– 284sq m office / retail space on a 315sq m site (sizes approx)

– Modern fit-out with two level office space

– Original interiors including decorative staircases and ceilings, original red cedar wood finishes throughout and ornate first floor veranda

– Opportunity for specialty retail business, restaurant or luxury offices

– Rental potential of $42,000 per annum

– Positioned in the heart of Gympie on the corner of Channon and Mary Streets

LISTING HERE

2. Management rights business for sale, Tin Can Bay

Price: $820,000

Management rights to holiday complex in Tin Can Bay for sale

FOR sale is this management rights business in boaties paradise, Tin Can Bay.

There are 12 units in the holiday letting pool with onsite pool, BBQ and undercover parking

There is no need to live onsite – the current manager’s unit is in the rental pool as a separate one bedroom and studio unit.

The complex offers views over wide water – ideal for boating, fishing, swimming and an ideal Launching Place to Fraser Island.

The current managers have had a great lifestyle centred around the work/play/relax mantra.

LISTING HERE

3. 14-18 Channon Street, Gympie

14-18 Channon Street, Gympie

A COMBINATION of government, national and private tenant income across three secure leases, as well as a shovel-ready motel development and substantial immediate additional income potential makes this one of the most substantial property holdings to be offered to market within the Gympie CBD.

Key features:

8,012m2 District Centre zoned parcel

4 freehold titles with 3 street frontages

3 secure tenancies including Gympie Council

$261,000 gross annual income

DA approval for motel

Vacant buildings with immediate income potential

LISTING HERE

4. TOYWORLD, 147-153 Mary Street

Price: By negotiation

TOYWORLD, 147-153 Mary Street, Gympie

LOOKING for a business opportunity, investment or commercial freehold? Explore the options available with this prime slice of commercial real estate located in Mary St:

Lots 1 and 2, SP128702, commercial freehold over 1,017m2

Current Toyworld, Twigga Books and Elders premises totalling over 900m2 of commercial floor space and over 400m2 of extra storage

Business Opportunity:

Toyworld Business and license being offered for sale by the same owners

Established locally for over 46 years, buying group power through Associated Retailers LTD

Bulk buying power, attractive terms of trade and marketing support

LISTING HERE

5. Gympie Cooloola Pet Resort, 91 Woondum Road, Kybong

Price: Offers from $1 million

Gympie Cooloola Pet Resort, 91 Woondum Road, Kybong

THIS 57+ acre lifestyle property situated in the sought after Kybong region offers buyers several opportunities.

With dual residences, ultimate privacy and a thriving pet resort business, housing cats and dogs, for short, and long-term stays, this property not only provides the lifestyle you always wanted, but an opportunity for self-employment and income too.

With a list of regular clientele and return, repeat business, Gympie Cooloola Pet Resort is the ultimate lifestyle property with income.

The property would be ideally suited but not limited to someone looking to continue or expand the current business.

The property also provides options for sub-lease of business, Air B n B, families needing dual living arrangements with or without an employment option or semi-retirement with great income.

LISTING HERE

6. Letting business, near Gympie Golf Course

Price: $1,250,000

Letting business, near Gympie Golf Course

LOCATED on a hill overlooking Gympie Golf Course, this Management Rights offers a fantastic opportunity to mix business with pleasure and has plenty to offer.

54 villas in the complex with 44 in the letting pool offering short term and long term accommodation.

A strong business with guests returning regularly to stay in the fully furnished villas.

Approval is in place for another development stage of residences (villas or houses)

– 25 year accommodation module agreement

– No set office hours

– Body Corporate Salary $81,820 + GST

The managers residence is a beautifully presented roomy 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom villa with views over the Golf Course.

LISTING HERE

7. Kandanga Hotel

Price: Offers over $1,550,000

40 Main Street, Kandanga

SITUATED in the picturesque Mary Valley, this hinterland hotel is always bustling with cheerful patrons.

It is a tourist and local favourite venue for long, relaxed dining and unforgettable social gatherings.

– Brand new rebuilt hotel (depreciation potential)

– Freehold going concern

– 750 square metre under roof

– TAB and Keno

– 2458 square metre corner block

– On-site managers’ quarters with office

– Guest accommodation

– Off streetcar parking

This newly rebuilt hotel with over 100 years of iconic history features state-of-the-art facilities and ample opportunity for further growth.

It has a chef designed commercial kitchen connected to the spacious dining and lounge area. The single bar operation serves both the lounge/dining and the bustling public bar with custom built cold room for easy access to all sides.

LISTING HERE

8. Commercial real estate, Imbil

116-120 Yabba Rd Imbil

Price: $975,000

116 – 120 Yabba Road, Imbil

THE The property at 116-120 Yabba Rd Imbil includes a large commercial building, sited on a 2,354m2 block, with two long-term tenants. It’s a secure investment now, while the land at the rear could offer further development opportunities (subject to Council approval).

This property is an integral part of the village CBD. It’s been home to the Ron Jeffery Realty agency since early 2016 and the Rattler Café for much longer. Business activity in Imbil is strong and there are limited opportunities in existing buildings.

LISTING HERE

9. High profile premises, Gympie

9-11 Stewart Terrace, Gympie

Price: Expressions of interest

9-11 Stewart Terrace, Gympie

THIS high profile commercial premises is in two freehold titles with a total land size of 3255m2, 640m2 hardstand with huge warehouse facility totalling 270m2 under roof on one title and a second smaller building totalling 107m2 under roof on the other title.

A prime position second to none, this property offers high exposure on one of Gympie’s busiest roads and is only minutes from the CBD.

This property is a prime investment opportunity rarely on offer.

Imagine the exposure for your business here or redevelop the whole site (STCA) for a solid gold investment in your future.

LISTING HERE