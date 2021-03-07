FOR SALE: 5 hot multimillion-dollar properties in Gympie region

These are the stunning Gympie region properties worth a mint that are on the market.

If you have a few million dollars that is looking for a home, then some of these stunning properties in the Gympie region will catch your eye.

From a property with mammoth acreage that is just right for a horse stud to a premier eco retreat nestled in the mountains, these properties are sure to take your breath away.

‘Bellmary’ on the Mary River is one of the region’s highest valued properties on the market at $4.4 million. Photos: realestate.com.au

‘BELLMARY’, 63 BELLMARY ROAD, CURRA, $4.4 million

This premier irrigation property is one of the region’s highest priced listings at $4.4 million.

With extensive Mary River and Curra Creek frontage, this 500 acres of fully developed cultivation combined with rich river and creek flats, ‘Bellmary’ is capable of any type of intensive agricultural enterprise.

The incredible irrigation infrastructure includes 3.6km of underground main, 43 hydrants and a towable centre pivot, all supplied to by a huge 600 Megalitre water allocation from the Mary River.

The stunning Glen Seil Farm at Kandanga is on the market for “offers over $2.95 million”

‘GLEN SEIL FARM’, 111 BERGINS POCKET ROAD, KANDANGA, OFFERS OVER $2.95M

Glen Seil Farm at Kandanga that boasts a 5 star horse facility, riverfront acreage and an executive home, pool and tennis court is on the market for “offers over $2.95 million”

The stunning north-facing home features a view of the 17m lap pool. The home has high end finishes and inclusions such as: high ceilings, fully tiled floors, a security system and ducted air conditioning & vacuum. The open plan living area incorporates spacious lounge and dining spaces and a kitchen with gas cooking, stone benchtops & loads of storage.

The views over the property can be enjoyed from inside and the extensive outdoor living area. A separate media room, complete with projector & screen, give a true cinema experience.

The 80 acre (32.39 ha) property has been set up for both horses and cattle. Horse facilities start with 24 large paddocks, all with shelters and automatic watering and includes a stable complex with covered yards, day paddocks and kitchen & bathroom facilities.

This first class horse and cattle breeding property at Bella Creek could be yours for $2.2 million.

‘BELLAVUE’, BELLA CREEK, ADDRESS AVAILABLE ON REQUEST, $2.2 million

‘Bellavue’ in the beautiful Mary Valley is a first class 144 acre horse and cattle breeding property built from the ground up.

The designer-built colonial ’Queenslander’ style homestead is packed with hand built inclusions including 10 ft. ceilings in all living areas and 6 inch hoop pine flooring throughout the spacious four bedrooms and two bathroom homestead.

The property also features a granny flat, salt water pool with shade and a massive barn with adjustable indoor and outdoor stalling.

Bellavue has drought proofing creek frontage on two sides and in past years the property has easily carried 50 plus breeders and over 20 stabled and pastured horses.

This 400 acre Curra property has an impressive homestead and a second immaculate three bedroom home. Photos: realestate.com.au

395 CURRA ESTATE ROAD, CURRA, $4.2million

All the work is done on this magnificent 400-acre property that has an impressive homestead and a second immaculate 3-bedroom home.

The paddocks of established improved pastures have been fenced for cell grazing and include and extensive cattle watering system. Other attributes are the steel cattle yards with new core working area, B-double access, abundant irrigation water, and 3 large sheds.

It is the ultimate horse stud or backgrounding/fattening opportunity.

This piece of paradise in Widgee is on the market for $1.8 million. Photos: realestate.com.au

EDENVIEW, WIDGEE, $1.8 million

Edenview is a 640 acre working farm on a scenic parcel of land that sits at the foot of Widgee Mountain. The property has unique eco-systems that have botanical and environmental heritage.

Bounded by national park that includes sections of the Bicentennial National Trail and home to the beautiful Widgee Palm the outlook from the ‘Edenview’ retreat accommodation is inspiring.

This unique property has been enjoyed by its current owners as lifestyle retreat and getaway with friends and family.

This large land holding is fully fenced and consists of a mixture of cattle and horse grazing pasture, grasslands and native flora and fauna including koalas, red-necked wallabies and beautiful native parrots.

