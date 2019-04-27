For Kirra: Gympie true crime podcast debuts in iTunes Top 50

GYMPIE region-produced true crime podcast Beenham Valley Road has hooked Aussie listeners already, debuting inside the iTunes Top 40 upon airing its debut episode last week.

The podcast, billed as an "investigation” into the brutal and unsolved 2014 death of 27-year-old Wolvi mum Kirra McLoughlin, follows two former Gympie police officers who attended the horrifying death scene - co-creators Jamie Pultz and Tom Daunt.

READ MORE

- True crime podcast about Wolvi mother's death debuts today

- 105 bruises but no clue to young mum's death

The emotional first episode, released on what would have been Kirra's birthday, featured part of an interview with her mother Alison Kirkness.

The duo followed that up with the first of their fortnightly "shake out episodes” where the episode content is "unwrapped” and key points are discussed.

BVR spent time in the Top 40 Australian-produced podcasts chart, and still sits in the top 50 two weeks later.

Mr Pultz said the podcast, being produced "in real time”, faced an uncertain but exciting future.

"It's undetermined because we're doing it in real time, it depends what comes out of it and how many people want to talk to us.

"We've already had a lot of people talking to us. It could be 10, it could be 20, it could be anything.

"Most of the podcasts we listen to happen in real time. We'll need to get people to come forward, say what they have to say, and put it to editing.”

Both said Kirra's death had stayed with them in the intervening years.

"It definitely impacted us because it was so relatable to us, she was basically our age, we both had a kid in March and she died in July. We were both the same age, we were both parents,” Mr Pultz said.

"(Solving the case) would be a massive bonus, it's therapeutic for us more than anything. There is a selfish element to it, we are doing it because stuff in our job stays with you,” Mr Daunt added.

"We're both fortunately now in a position to take up our own investigation and do it ourselves outside the constraints of anything else.”

Follow the podcast by searching Beenham Valley Road on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the podcast's official website, https://www.six10mediagroup.com/podcasts.