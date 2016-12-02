For all the seasons

OVER his 84 years, more than half of them in the Gympie district, David Crossley has seen many sides to the life of town and country regional Australia.

And he's taken pictures of a fair bit of it.

The well known Gympie photographer was formerly a crop and dairy farmer at Kia Ora, where he and a share farmer produced beans, tomatoes, zucchinis and milk from more than 500ha of Gympie east land.

Before that he grew crops and wool in New South Wales.

He still refuses the title of living Gympie legend, but after 48 years in the region, "Croz” must qualify as a local at the very least.

He sold the Kia Ora property in 1984 and moved to Gympie where he was an insurance broker for 10 years before starting his own video and music production studio, combining all that with photography.

Born in Sydney, he grew up near Yass on a sheep property and studied at Yanco Agricultural College from 1947 to 1951, going on to manage a sheep property and becoming a sheep judge and wool classer.

Always active in the community, he joined Junior Farmers and rose to become a state director.

Never a passenger, he joined the Yass Show Society and built its poultry pavilion, joined the St Clements Tennis Club and built its courts and club house.

He bought his own farm in 1958 and grew seeds for Yates, as well as truckloads of those canned Edgell sweet corn kernels we used to see advertised on television.

Naturally he became a director of his regional irrigation board.

A charter member of his local Lions club he later moved north and became a charter member of Gympie-Cooloola Rotary at Southside, then president.

That got him involved with the Gold Rush Festival.

He's been involved with Gympie Lions for 14 years, recently receiving the club's Distinguished Service Award.

Santa Clause and a Box Brownie camera got him into photography, taking pictures of Santa at Cullinanes.

Then came Roadcraft.

"Is there anything he hasn't done?” we may ask.

"I've had 84 years,” he said, "so it's taken a while.”