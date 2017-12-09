For $650,000 this 4ha wildlife sanctuary could be yours

IF YOU love birds or peace and quiet, then Twin Lakes is one place you can absolutely tweet about.

Nestled between Bunnings and an industrial estate, the former hotel and caravan park has managed to retain its identity as a wildlife sanctuary, and owner Helen Misner hoped that would continue on after it sold. It is for sale for $650,000.

Having put the commercial property up for sale after her partner died, she said there was one memory which would always remain.

"All the birds,” she said.

While there were the traditional groups of pelicans and ibises, she said there had also been a surprise addition.

"Somebody gave us a rooster,” she said.

And although the caretaker property sits right next to the Bruce Highway, the constant hum of cars had never invaded.

"I can't hear the traffic, I can't hear anything,” she said.

Now splitting her time between Coolum and Gympie, she had entrusted management of the property to Paul Heimburger, who shared her hope that new owners would retain the wildlife environment.

And it should be possible, Century 21 agent Dan Vanderhoek said, with the dam a part of the natural watercourse that would remain on the property.

Mr Vanderhoek said the almost 4ha property presented an interesting business opportunity with the owner's imagination the only limit.

And with its eye-catching trees and waterways, he said residents may not realise how much of a role the property had played in Gympie's identity.

"You know you've hit Gympie when you see that lake,” he said.