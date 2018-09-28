Footy to the rescue at fundraiser for devastated Woolooga

DESTRUCTION: Terry Rauchle is devastated after losing cattle and almost 4,000 acres of grazing land.

GYMPIE region has rallied to the aid of fire-ravaged Woolooga, as community leaders work together to provide stock feed and money for victims of last week's fire emergency.

On the theory that what goes around comes around, Rotary organisers and Gympie Regional Council have quickly thrown together a big footy grand final aid package, which will enable Gympie people to help out while enjoying the big NRL game of the season.

Rotary fundraising director Dennis Granshaw thanked the council for fee-free use of the Gympie Civic Centre for a top Sunday afternoon of the best rugby league of the season.

So did Rotary president Brian Sansom, who said there had been very little time for club officials to organise the event.

"There's been no time to waste, but it has been worth it,” he said of the frantic preparations.

And at $5 a head, doors open at 1pm and guests can "come and go as they please,” Mr Sansom said.

WORKING TOGETHER: Gympie Rotary fundraising director Dennis Granshaw with mayor Cr Mick Curran, deputy mayor Cr Bob Leitch and Cr Mal Gear.

And it is not often a full afternoon of first-rate footy can be viewed live at so little cost, he said.

"There was so much effort involved in setting up to receive the grand-final live broadcast, the committee decided patrons should be able to see all the events of the afternoon.

That means the NRL Holden Women's Premiership Grand Final clash, with the Brisbane Broncos versus Sydney Roosters, starting at 1.35pm and the NRL Intrust Super State Championship Grand Final between Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs versus the Redcliffe Dolphins at 3.40pm.

WORKING TOGETHER: Gympie rural supplies retailer Tom Grady (left) will deliver the hay he is providing at cost price and Gympie Lions Club's Ray Horne is making sure there is at least $2000 worth of it, by handing over a cheque. Contributed

And that is not all.

During breaks, there will be live music while patrons talk sport, enjoy a drink and have a snack.

Mr Granshaw said the event was all positive.

"Where else in Australia could you get all this entertainment for $5 and at the same time see all the money you have spent go to your mates which have just been burnt out?” he said.

Patrons are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance either online through 'gympieboxoffice.com.au' or in person at Karinya Florist and Gifts, 152 Mary St, Gympie.