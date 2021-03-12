Footy players tackle sand dunes to prepare for season

The Maryborough Wallaroos making the most of their training session at Rainbow Beach.

With the hot sun beating down, players from the Maryborough Wallaroos ran up the sand dunes at Rainbow Beach, determined to get fit ahead of this year's rugby league season.

After the COVID-19 pandemic led to last year's Bundaberg Rugby League competition being cancelled, Wallaroos player Bailey Robertson said it was great to be getting ready to compete.

"It's been a good start to the year," he said.

The Wallaroos are set to take on their arch rivals, Hervey Bay Seagulls, in a trial match this weekend.

Bailey said the year off had inspired old faces to come back to the club, as well as welcoming new faces who were keen to join in the fun of being back on the paddock.

He said the excursion to Rainbow Beach had been a great exercise for the club and promoted its positive culture.

"We're getting as fit as possible," he said.

"It keeps us on our toes and keeps training interesting.

"I can think of worse places to train."

Bailey said he had missed the mateship that footy created.

"We've missed footy - everyone is really keen.

"It's good to see my mates again.

"It was a big part of our lives and the changed when we didn't have footy every weekend."

Bailey said being back on the field would help mates reconnect and focus on their health.

He said he couldn't wait to play alongside his brother, Jesse.

The season will officially kick off in Bundaberg at Salter Oval on March 27.

This weekend's trial matches will kick off at 2.30pm on Saturday at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park.