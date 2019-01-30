Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is in hospital after she was hit by an elderly driver on a Caloundra footpath this morning.
A woman is in hospital after she was hit by an elderly driver on a Caloundra footpath this morning. Shane Bennett
News

Footpath horror as runaway car smashes into pedestrian

Ashley Carter
by
29th Jan 2019 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN is in hospital after she was hit by an elderly driver at Caloundra this morning.

Witnesses say the driver was pulling into a carpark on Bulcock St about 10.25am when he accelerated too hard, drove over a tree and hit the woman.

"She just went on top of the bonnet and came straight back down," Shane Bennett said.

"He's hit the lady hard enough that his number plate has a big bend in it."

Numerous people rushed to the aid of the woman, aged in her 70s, before emergency services arrived.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene and took her to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with back pain, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

"She was responsive, she was talking. She didn't go unconscious or anything," Mr Bennett said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the street was closed for about 10 minutes while the incident was cleared, but has reopened.

Another witness, who chose not to be identified, said the driver, aged in his 90s, was visibly shaken and looked "very pale and confused".

The driver stayed in the car while assisting police with inquiries.

"My heart just went out for him. He looked like he just had the weight of the world on his shoulders," Mr Bennett said.

bulcock st caloundra crash editors picks pedestrian incident
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Why ditching OP scores is a good thing

    premium_icon Why ditching OP scores is a good thing

    Education Queensland university heads have backed the new ATAR system, saying it will make it easier to identify the highest-achieving students.

    • 30th Jan 2019 4:59 AM
    Poisoned, infected, injured - horror medical ‘misadventures’

    premium_icon Poisoned, infected, injured - horror medical ‘misadventures’

    Health Bungling surgeons left medical instruments inside 23 patients

    • 30th Jan 2019 4:59 AM
    Gympie's ATAR 'guinea pigs' prepare for Year 12 challenges

    premium_icon Gympie's ATAR 'guinea pigs' prepare for Year 12 challenges

    News It's the biggest change to our education in over 50 years.

    Specialist centre part of Private Hospital closure fallout

    premium_icon Specialist centre part of Private Hospital closure fallout

    News Uncertainty over the future of Gympie's health services continues.