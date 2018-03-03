Football's numbers game

UPCOMNG: Football Gympie's Lilee Johnson, Tyler Lillwall-Murray, Mia Albion, Ellie Lillwall-Murray, Charlotte Keogh, Mitchell Window, Hamish and Caleb Pelling, Mitchell and Porscha Knight are ready for the season ahead.

UPCOMNG: Football Gympie's Lilee Johnson, Tyler Lillwall-Murray, Mia Albion, Ellie Lillwall-Murray, Charlotte Keogh, Mitchell Window, Hamish and Caleb Pelling, Mitchell and Porscha Knight are ready for the season ahead. Renee Albrecht

Football: As the start of the season nears, Football Gympie is looking at options as the club struggles with reduced numbers.

The Gympie competition had close to 1000 players last year across all the teams and this year it is down nearly 400.

Football Gympie United president Joel Albion said all options would be considered.

"We have asked the four clubs to go and find out why people aren't playing - to try and get some answers," he said.

"Kids aged between 5-11 years would not travel but we may have to start looking at travelling everyone else above that age group if we can't get a competition together.

"We are down a few teams for women's and men's and the 13, 14, 15 and 16 years boys and 12-15 girls are struggling.

"The club will have to sit down and consider every option and see what we can do."

Albion said it was doubtful any juniors would have to travel this year.

"It is an avenue we are investigating down the track but if our numbers are low it might force our hand to move a little bit earlier than what we were expecting," he said.

"We don't want to do that yet, we are ready for it but we are looking at.

"It is an option that would have to be taken from the start and not midway.

"Fingers crossed we will have the kids here."

Albion doesn't believe the cost of the competition is causing the drop in numbers. "I have heard that, but to be fair I don't believe it," he said.

How does Football Gympie compare with other sporting clubs in Gympie and is football expensive? Albion replied,"I don't think so. I think we are comparable.

"Gympie's costs compared to other towns that play football are very low. Under-8s in Brisbane you might pay as much as $600. For women playing up north you are looking at $500."

Any interested players can still join - phone 5482 1801.