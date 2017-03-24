Football's march-past cancelled due to weather

WET GROUNDS: The football march-past has been cancelled due to wet weather leaving the fields unplayable.

THE GYMPIE football march-past has been cancelled for today due to the fields being unplayable because of recent weather.

The soggy nature of the pitch has been given a respite to recover ahead of busy traffic during the season.

Gympie football president Joel Albion said the March Past is a tradition decades old.

"It began some time in the 90s. Been doing it every since, it's a bit of a tradition which has been continued,” Albion said.

Albion said the tradition is also an honour to the clubs home, One Mile Ovals.

"We are one of the only football associations with all the clubs who play in one place.

"Well, we are spoilt, we have great facilities.

"It means the clubs don't have to pay for their own fields and clubhouse.

"Currently we have 860 registered players. That doesn't include the Sunshine Coast Digger boys. We have just shy of 900 if you add them in.

"They are pretty close to last years number, they might even be slightly up. That's the way we want to go.

"I think the competition is stronger this year over last year.”

Albion said player numbers are down since the early 2000s but are on the rise again.

"We lost a whole club, when Cooroy went to play on the Coast we lost a whole bunch of players then, we also lost them when the Rangers folded.

"We lose a few around the 17s when they finish school and move to the Coast or the city for work or uni.

"Now the university is here we are seeing some players hanging around.

"We're still the biggest code in town and we want to maintain that,” Albion said.